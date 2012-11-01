(Adds latest data on outages from DOE)
Nov 1 Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses in 12 U.S. states
remained without power on Thursday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Sandy
battered the U.S. East Coast, federal data showed.
That was down about 200,000 from the 4.7 million customers the U.S.
Department of Energy reported as being out earlier on Thursday.
In total, at its peak, Sandy left 8.48 million customers in 21 states from
North Carolina to Maine and as far west as Illinois without power. That was
slightly more than the 8.38 million that lost service during last year's
Hurricane Irene.
The following is a state-by-state breakout of customers affected by outages:
State Current Percent of Peak Customers
Outages Customers Outages Restored
Without Since Peak
Power
Connecticut 348,294 17% 626,559 278,265
Maryland 40,760 2% 311,020 270,260
Massachusetts 12,883 <1% 298,072 285,189
Michigan 10,004 <1% 120,637 110,633
New Hampshire 8,324 1% 141,992 133,668
New Jersey 1,733,202 43% 2,615,291 882,089
New York 1,525,969 16% 2,097,933 571,964
Ohio 96,880 1% 267,323 170,443
Pennsylvania 509,839 8% 1,267,512 757,673
Rhode 21,376 4% 116,592 95,216
Virginia 7,538 <1% 182,811 175,273
West 139,581 14% 271,765 132,184
TOTAL: 4,454,650 8,317,507 3,862,857
States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)