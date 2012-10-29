Oct 29 Dominion Resources Inc reduced the
1,233-megawatt (MW) Unit 3 at the Millstone nuclear power plant
in Connecticut to about 75 percent as a precaution due to high
intake water levels from Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said.
The unit had been operating at full power earlier Monday.
Nuclear power plants routinely reduce power as part of their
normal operating procedures when conditions like high water
levels are possible.
Unit 2 at Millstone had shut by Oct. 9 for a planned
refueling which was expected to last about a month.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Connecticut
COUNTY: New London
TOWN: Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of
Hartford, the state capital
OPERATOR: Dominion Nuclear
OWNER(S): Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct)
Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct)
- Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct)
- Central Vermont Public Service (1.73 pct)
CAPACITY: 2,102 MW
UNIT(S): 2 - 869-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized
reactor
3 - 1,233-MW Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: Unit 2 - $424 million
Unit 3 - $3.77 billion
TIMELINE:
1966 - Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor - construction permit issued
1970 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1970 - Unit 2 construction permit issued
1974 - Unit 3 construction permit issued
1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
1998 - Unit 1 retired
2001 - Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and
others as part of the deregulation of the New
England power markets
2005 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20
years
2009 - NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7
percent to about 1,230 MW
2035 - Unit 2 extended operating license expires
2045 - Unit 3 extended operating license expires