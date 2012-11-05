TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
NEW YORK Nov 5 Phillips 66 said on Monday that its 238,000 barrels-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, will resume operations in two to three weeks, after Hurricane Sandy caused flooding at the plant.
The company said about 185 barrels (7,770 gallons) of oil spilled at the refinery after Sandy hit. The spill is being cleaned up by the company, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Phillips 66 reopened its Linden, New Jersey terminal on Friday and is ramping up operations. The terminal will be in full service at the end of the week and has adequate supplies of fuel, the company said in a statement.
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.