NEW YORK Nov 5 Phillips 66 said on Monday that its 238,000 barrels-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, will resume operations in two to three weeks, after Hurricane Sandy caused flooding at the plant.

The company said about 185 barrels (7,770 gallons) of oil spilled at the refinery after Sandy hit. The spill is being cleaned up by the company, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Phillips 66 reopened its Linden, New Jersey terminal on Friday and is ramping up operations. The terminal will be in full service at the end of the week and has adequate supplies of fuel, the company said in a statement.