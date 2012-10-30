NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. Energy Department delayed its weekly petroleum inventory report by a day after super storm Sandy barreled into the East Coast carrying gale force winds and storm surges.

The report, usually published on Wednesday morning could be published on Thursday depending on the extent of the storm damage and delays, the department said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)