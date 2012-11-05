NEW YORK Nov 4 Hess Corp said on Sunday
operations are returning to normal at its Port Reading, New
Jersey terminal, a day after power was partially restored at the
facility and the adjoining 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery,
following Hurricane Sandy's destructive sweep through the
region.
The company added a high-powered pump at the terminal to
load barges and bring much-needed gasoline supplies to New York
and New Jersey stations. Hess will receive its first barge and
first shipments from the Colonial Pipeline Sunday night after
Sandy struck the terminal's dock.
Another marine terminal in Brooklyn has also resumed
operations leaving Bayonne, Edgewater and Newark terminals in
New Jersey and Roseton and Woodbridge terminals in New York
still offline.
The Woodbridge terminal has reopened its rack operations on
limited basis.
Most Hess-owned pumping stations in New York and New Jersey
are open and in many cases are using back-up generators, the
company said. However, lines still persist at the retail
stations.
In an unprecedented move toward transparency, Hess published
information on the levels of inventories at its New York and New
Jersey gas stations, urging customers to visit stations that
have more than 7,000 gallons of fuel in stock.
The data can be found here: bit.ly/Q9MQP4