Nov 6 Hess Corp said on Tuesday a
timeframe for restart of its Port Reading refinery, whose
operations were disrupted by Hurricane Sandy, has not yet been
determined.
"We are using the current power supply to bring in-plant
utility systems back online, which will take several days and
must be completed before the refinery can restart," it said in
an update.
Full power restoration will be needed to complete an
assessment of refinery equipment before the restart process can
begin, the company said.
It also provided updates on its terminal operations in
storm-affected areas.
"At our Woodbridge (New Jersey) terminal, time restrictions
on loading rack operations, which reopened on Sunday, have been
lifted. The only remaining Hess terminal with suspended rack
operations is in Bayonne (New Jersey)," it said.
Its Brooklyn and Roseton, New York, terminals have resumed
marine operations, the company said.
The remaining Hess terminals with suspended marine
operations were in Bayonne, Edgewater, Newark and Woodbridge,
New Jersey.