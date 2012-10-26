* Northeastern refiners put storm plans in effect ahead of
Sandy
* Pipelines begin to put storm plans into effect
* Coast Guard begins issuing storm conditions
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Oil refineries along the U.S.
Atlantic Seaboard on Friday braced for Hurricane Sandy, putting
in place emergency plans ahead of the storm's expected landfall
in the Northeast early next week.
Six East Coast oil refineries representing 1.19 million
barrels per day - or 7 percent of total U.S. capacity - could
potentially be hit by the deadly storm, which left at least 41
dead as it roared through the Caribbean and churned northward.
The storm threat boosted gasoline and heating oil futures as
well as cash product prices in the New York Harbor over the past
two sessions.
Forecasters say Sandy is expected to be pulled in by another
storm system moving from the west, making it come ashore in the
northeast late Monday or early Tuesday and unleashing heavy
rains, storm surges and possibly near hurricane-force winds.
Some forecasters say Sandy has the potential to be a
multibillion-dollar disaster, wreaking greater damage than last
year's Hurricane Irene, but it was too soon to tell its actual
trajectory and refiners were taking early steps to prepare.
"Both our East Coast refineries have comprehensive hurricane
preparedness procedures in place that they will implement based
on the storm track, as they did last year for Hurricane Irene,"
said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for PBF Energy.
PBF Energy owns and operates two East Coast refineries, the
190,000 barrels per day Delaware City plant and the 180,000 bpd
Paulsboro plant in Southern New Jersey, across the Delaware
River from the Philadelphia area.
Phillips 66, owner of the 238,000 bpd Bayway
refinery in Linden, New Jersey, said it is monitoring the storm.
"All of our East Coast operations continue to operate
normally while we prepare our facilities for the storm," said
Rich Johnson, a spokesman for the company.
Hurricane Irene, which hit the region in August 2011, caused
severe flooding and power outages all along the East Coast, and
some refinery disruptions. Phillips 66 closed its Bayway
refinery while other refiners cut back rates, but the oil
industry escaped Irene with little, if any, damage.
Hess Corp said on Friday it had implemented its
storm plan for its 70,000 bpd refinery in Port Reading, New
Jersey and that it would continue to watch Sandy's progress.
In addition, two other plants are potentially within the
storm's path: Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 330,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery and Delta's Monroe Energy 185,000 bpd
plant in Trainer, Pennsylvania.
Oil markets are watching for any potential disruptions to
gasoline and heating oil supplies, as lean fuel stockpiles in
the region make the East Coast vulnerable to price spikes,
especially ahead of the winter heating season.
The Colonial Pipeline, which carries about 15 percent of the
country's gasoline and diesel from Gulf Coast refineries up the
New York Harbor, is preparing for the storm, according to
spokesman Steve Baker.
The pipeline intended to activate its hurricane preparedness
plan at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) Friday and has already started
making sure emergency generators are in place, as well as
sandbagging critical areas which may be prone to flooding.
Buckeye Pipeline, which owns and operates about 6,000 miles
of oil product pipelines mostly north and west of Philadelphia,
has prepared a Hurricane Contingency Plan.
"Buckeye will continue to operate their pipelines as
scheduled until the time that it is no longer safe to do so, or
power or product availability make it no longer possible to run
a particular line section," the company said in a statement.
"Buckeye has secured some generator capability that is being
staged strategically to provide temporary power to certain pump
stations," it said.
Vessels in and out of some southern and mid-Atlantic ports
are being restricted advised to batten down. In Hampton Roads,
near the Plains All American's 6.6 million barrels crude
and oil products storage facility in Yorktown, Virginia, all
ports remain open but the Coast Guard has upgraded the port
condition to X-Ray, the second least serious of all conditions.
This means that the Hampton Roads and the Virginia Capes
expect gale force winds within 48 hours.
Further up the coast, Delaware Bay has set Port Condition
Whiskey for the Delaware River, the Delaware Bay, the coasts of
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. This means that gale
force winds are expected to reach the area within 72 hours.