NEW YORK Nov 4 More fuel terminals came back
online in the New York harbor network on Sunday as mainline
power was restored nearly a week after super storm Sandy, but
gasoline shortages persisted and some major facilities remained
idle.
Another concern was that heating oil supplies were dwindling
with temperatures dropping and expected to dip to freezing in
New York on Monday.
Commercial power was restored at Colonial Pipeline's key
terminal in Linden, New Jersey, a major supply hub for New York
and northern New Jersey.
In the New York Harbor, some of the four tankers carrying
refined fuels and anchored offshore were transferring shipments
to smaller barges for delivery, despite some traffic
restrictions, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Late on Saturday, Hess Corp. said power was partly
restored at its 70,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Reading, New
Jersey, refinery, but it needs full power to complete a damage
assessment. Hess said it could take several days before it could
bring back utility systems necessary to consider restarting.
New Jersey power provider PSE&G said it brought power back
to 78 percent of gasoline stations in its service area, although
by early Sunday, there was still evidence of the shortages that
have gripped the region, causing miles-long gasoline lines.
"We have restored power to all of the refineries and
pipeline suppliers that we are aware of," PSE&G President Ralph
LaRossa said on a conference call.
In a briefing early on Sunday, New York governor Andrew
Cuomo said the fuel shortage is lifting in New York but problems
are likely to persist for "a number of days."
By early Sunday, less than 2 million homes and business were
without power in states hit by the storm. Power was restored to
nearly 77 percent of customers that had initially lost power
after Sandy.
Fuel rationing based on license plate numbers in New Jersey,
enacted by governor Chris Christie, entered its second day.
Only cars with even numbers could buy gasoline in the state on
Sunday.
On the heating oil front, suppliers were optimistic there
would soon be enough supplies, barring any transportation issues
in the next few days.
Two terminals with heating oil supplies - one in the Bronx
and one in Brooklyn -- were open for business Sunday and some
barges were expected to deliver heating oil to terminals
operated by Bayside terminals in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
"If all goes smoothly we'll have enough for this week and
into the next weekend," said John Maniscalco, head of New York
Oil Heating Association.
