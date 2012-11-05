NEW YORK Nov 5 The New York Harbor energy network edged its way back to normal operations on Monday, a week after powerful storm Sandy struck, and fuel terminals came back to life once power was restored over the weekend.

Supplies were arriving in the New York and New Jersey region aboard barges and restarted pipelines, but there were still long lines at gasoline stations, some struggling with depleted inventories and power outages.

In New York Harbor, the U.S. Coast Guard removed restrictions along the Arthur Kill waterway, which separates Staten Island in New York City from New Jersey, so long as vessels move slowly along its waters, a Coast Guard agent said.

Fuel tankers anchored offshore at the harbor were on the move on Monday and could dock in the harbor so long as terminals can offer them safe harbor.

One of these tankers, Glory Express, became the first allowed into the Arthur Kill Waterway after Sandy struck. It was headed to Kinder Morgan's Carteret terminal in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, according to Reuters shipping data.

Along New Jersey's busy Route 3 corridor, which feeds into Manhattan, several brand-name service stations were still shut, while a Hess Corp outlet that was amply supplied in recent days had a line of about 30 cars -- down from more than 100 last week.

Hess on Sunday took the unusual step of publishing inventory levels at all of its East Coast stations -- normally considered a commercial secret -- in an effort to help motorists find gasoline. Many in eastern New Jersey were depleted or at very low levels.

The company said on Sunday night that it was expecting its first barge and pipeline shipments at its Port Reading, New Jersey terminal. Power was partly restored to its 70,000 bpd Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery on Saturday.

On Sunday, Colonial Pipeline said it started delivering to a third of its customer terminals out of its Linden, New Jersey, facility, a major fuel hub that serves New York and northern New Jersey.

Other operators, such as Nustar Energy LP, hoped to restart deliveries out of Linden "very soon," according to a spokesman, with the actual timings still unclear.

Buckeye Pipeline, among the major refined fuel conduits that feed into New York City, said it restarted pipelines that service the city, northern New York and New Jersey on Saturday. Power was restored at its Linden facility on Saturday, the company said.

The major refinery at Linden -- Phillips 66's 238,000 barrels-per-day Bayway refinery -- was still shut on Monday as the company assessed the damage caused by Sandy. Phillips has restored limited supplies out of its Linden terminal.