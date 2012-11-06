* Phillips 66 says Bayway restart could take 2-3 weeks
* Gasoline lines shrink as terminals operations resume
* Supply worries remain in New York, New Jersey
* 10 of 57 terminals in Sandy's path still shut -Energy Dept
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The steady recovery in the New
York Harbor's energy network hit a bump on Monday, one week
after powerful storm Sandy ripped through the eastern seaboard,
after Phillips 66 said its New Jersey refinery will not
return to service for two to three weeks.
Last week, storm surges flooded the 238,000 barrel-per-day
Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey - the second largest in
the region - and spilled 185 barrels (7,700 gallons) of oil,
which is being cleaned up by the company and authorities. An
adjacent terminal is ramping up operations and could reach full
rates by the end of the week, the company said.
Save for that setback, the region's energy network made
steady progress toward recovery on Monday. More supplies arrived
in New York and New Jersey via barges and restarted pipelines.
Miles-long gasoline lines that infuriated drivers over the
weekend ebbed on Monday. Many of the fuel terminals that dot the
harbor resumed service, although at least 10 of them remained
shut.
While travel group AAA estimated that more than a third of
the region's retail outlets were still shut - either because
they did not have power or days of panic buying had drained them
- the outlook was improving by the day.
"By the end of this week we still won't be back to normal,
but the situation should at least be manageable," said Ralph
Bombardiere, head of the Gasoline and Repair Shop Association of
New York.
"While more (stations) now have power restored, the
increased demand they're seeing is emptying the tanks faster
than normal," he added.
Long lines persisted in northern New Jersey, where many gas
stations do not have power and are not able to connect to
generators. But in parts of the state just east of New York
City, only a few dozen cars were lined up at gas stations.
In New York, between 60 percent to 65 percent of gas
stations were open Monday, according to AAA's estimates, but
they could hardly keep up with the growing demand. Some 55
percent to 60 percent were open in New Jersey.
Any progress made unraveling the supply issues could soon be
undone by a cold storm charging toward the Northeast and
expected to hit the coast on Wednesday.
Heating oil terminals were returning to service in the Bronx
and Brooklyn boroughs of New York City. Barge supplies to a
Brooklyn heating fuel terminal, expected to arrive on Sunday
night, were coming in on Monday, according to the New York Oil
Heating Association.
"We're taking the supply situation one day at a time and we
will have enough to last until mid-week," said John Maniscalco,
who heads the association.
Hess Corp., one of the biggest retailers on the East
Coast, took the unusual step on Sunday of publishing inventory
levels - normally considered a commercial secret - at all of its
regional stations to help motorists find gasoline.
BACK AFTER A BREAK
Suppliers in Linden, New Jersey, a major fuel hub that
serves that state and New York, were revving up after mainline
power returned on Sunday.
Colonial Pipeline started delivering to a third
of its customer terminals from its Linden facility on Sunday, a
spokesman said. The company expects five more customer terminals
to resume operations this week.
Buckeye Pipeline said it had restarted pipelines
that service New York City, northern New York state and New
Jersey on Saturday. Nustar Energy LP resumed partial
pipeline and barge deliveries from its Linden terminal.
About half of the facilities at the 16-million-barrel
International-Matex Tank Terminals oil terminal in Bayonne, New
Jersey, were back to normal operation on Monday night, according
to Macquarie Infrastructure Co, a part owner of the terminal.
The U.S. Coast Guard opened the Arthur Kill waterway to
vessels on Monday on condition they move slowly through its
waters. New York Harbor is also open to vessels as long as they
can find safe harbor in one of the coastal terminals.
One tanker, the Glory Express, was on the waterway on Sunday
afternoon headed to Kinder Morgan's Carteret terminal in New
Jersey, according to Reuters shipping data.
Hess said on Sunday night that it was expecting its first
barge and pipeline shipments at its Port Reading, New Jersey,
terminal. Power was partly restored to the 70,000-bpd Port
Reading refinery on Saturday.
Only 10 of the 57 fuel terminals that were in Sandy's path
were still shut on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S.
Energy Department. But some of those were large facilities, such
as Motiva's 5 million barrel Sewaren tank farm, where cleanup
efforts were nearly complete after two tankers spilled 378,000
gallons of diesel into the Arthur Kill waterway.
By Monday, authorities had cleaned up 322,000 gallons of the
leaked diesel, according to Larry Ragonese, a spokesman with the
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.