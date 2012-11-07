NEW YORK Nov 7 Many New York area residents
still faced gasoline lines and empty stations on Wednesday,
while new government data confirmed that Hurricane Sandy had not
caused a shortage of gasoline - just a dearth of power to pump
it.
Commercial stockpiles of gasoline in the U.S. central
Atlantic, which covers four states including New York and New
Jersey, slipped by only 310,000 barrels in the week to last
Friday - five days after Sandy struck. That was a smaller
decline than some had expected given strong demand.
"This reflects the fact that most of the stocks stayed put
because electricity was out," said James Beck, lead analyst for
the Weekly Petroleum Status report issued by the Energy
Information Administration.
"Those stocks are basically frozen. You can't get them in or
out without power," Beck added.
The data covers oil terminals, refiners and depots, but not
retail tanks, many of which were shut down due to widespread
power outages while others were pumped dry as motorists and
homeowners with gas-powered generators rushed to fill up.
The 1.33 percent weekly decline in inventories backs up the
notion that Sandy all but froze the flow of fuel through the New
York harbor, the biggest and most important oil trading hub in
the country. Gasoline stocks were effectively stranded at
refineries, two of which remain shut, and the dozens of
terminals on and near the New York Harbor.
At just over 200,000 barrels-per-day last week, gasoline
imports into the broader U.S. East Coast dropped to the lowest
level since the government started collecting that data in 2004.
The drop in imports, by 300,000 bpd, corresponded to losing
one tanker a day, according to Andy Lipow, President at Lipow
Oil Associates, LLC.
But equally noteworthy was the glut of gasoline that formed
in the U.S. Gulf Coast last week, after Colonial Pipeline
shut a major conduit between Gulf refiners and the
northeast market. The Gulf Coast added 4.62 million barrels to
its gasoline inventories last week, according to the data.
The data reflects a snapshot of inventory levels between
Friday, Oct. 26, just before the storm, and Friday, Nov. 2.
The supply situation has somewhat improved since Friday
after mainline power returned to the key Linden, New Jersey fuel
hub, which supplies New York and northern New Jersey. Companies
like Colonial Pipeline and Nustar Energy have resumed
service out of their facilities at Linden and other locations
within the New York Harbor energy network.
Five new oil tankers from as far as Nigeria and Finland have
arrived in the New York Harbor in the last day or so and were
either anchored at the port or moored at a terminal, according
to live shipping data on Reuters IMAP.
Still, many gas stations were closed off in New York on
Wednesday and lines were long again at stations that had
supplies, while a wintry storm threatened the northeast.
Of five gas stations along a stretch of Rockaway Turnpike in
Cedarhurst, just south of Kennedy Airport, none had gas Tuesday
night. When one station received a delivery Wednesday morning,
people lined up, holding umbrellas in one hand and gas canisters
in the other while the nor'easter dumped snow on the city.
The region's second-largest refinery was still shut on
Wednesday. Phillips 66's is assessing damage at its
238,000 barrels-per-day plant in Linden, New Jersey, which was
flooded after the storm.
Hess Corp, a heavyweight in the northeast's energy
world, on Tuesday said it is struggling to maintain adequate
supplies at its New York stations with its 70,000
barrels-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey still
shut.
Many Hess stations in the New York and New Jersey metro were
open, using back-up generators, a company spokesperson said.
Where some saw shortages, others found opportunity. In
Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood, a lone man stalked the
night on Tuesday, siphoning gasoline from parked cars into
plastic containers, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
It was not clear if he left enough for the owners' morning
commute.