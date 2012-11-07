* Central Atlantic gasoline stocks down 310,000 barrels-EIA
* Gasoline stuck at refineries and terminals with power out
* Two refineries still shut after Sandy
* Fewer NY stations had gasoline Wednesday vs. Tuesday - EIA
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Many New York area residents
still faced gasoline lines and empty service stations on
Wednesday, while new government data confirmed that Superstorm
Sandy had not caused a severe shortage of gasoline - just a
dearth of power to pump it.
Commercial stockpiles of gasoline in the U.S. central
Atlantic, which covers four states, including New York and New
Jersey, slipped by only 310,000 barrels in the week to last
Friday. That was a smaller decline than some had expected, given
strong demand.
"This reflects the fact that most of the stocks stayed put
because electricity was out," said James Beck, lead analyst for
the Weekly Petroleum Status report issued by the Energy
Information Administration.
"Those stocks are basically frozen. You can't get them in or
out without power," Beck added.
The data covers oil terminals, refiners and depots, but not
retail tanks, many of which were shut down due to widespread
power outages. Others were pumped dry as consumers rushed to
fill their tanks and gas cans for portable generators.
The 1.33 percent weekly inventory decline backs up the
notion that Sandy all but froze the flow of fuel through New
York Harbor, the biggest and most important oil trading hub in
the country. Gasoline stocks were effectively stranded at
refineries, two of which remain shut, and the dozens of
terminals on and near the harbor.
At just over 200,000 barrels-per-day last week, gasoline
imports to the broader U.S. East Coast dropped to the lowest
level since the government started collecting that data in 2004.
The drop in imports, by 300,000 bpd, corresponded to losing
one tanker a day, according to Andy Lipow, president of Lipow
Oil Associates, LLC.
Equally noteworthy was the glut of gasoline that formed in
the U.S. Gulf Coast last week, after Colonial Pipeline
shut a major conduit between Gulf refiners and the
Northeast market. The Gulf Coast added 4.62 million barrels to
its gasoline inventories last week.
The data reflects a snapshot of inventory levels between
Friday, Oct. 26, just before the storm, and Friday, Nov. 2.
The supply situation has somewhat improved since Friday
after mainline power returned to the Linden, New Jersey, fuel
hub, which supplies New York and northern New Jersey. Companies
like Colonial Pipeline and Nustar Energy have resumed
service out of their facilities at Linden and other locations
within the New York Harbor energy network.
Only eight of the 57 terminals in Sandy's path were still
shut on Wednesday, according to the federal Energy Department.
The New York Harbor was open but under alert as a powerful
nor'easter storm menaced the Northeast with rain, sleet and
snow. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour in New York
on Wednesday, according to a forecast from Thomson Reuters
Weather Insight.
Five oil tankers from as far away as Nigeria and Finland
arrived in the New York Harbor in the last day or so and were
either anchored at the port or moored at a terminal, according
to live shipping data on Reuters IMAP.
Still, many gas stations were closed in the region on
Wednesday and lines were long at stations that had supplies, as
snow came down.
The Department of Energy said only 62 percent of service
stations in the New York city metropolis had stocks to sell on
Wednesday, down from 66 percent the day before.
Of five gas stations along a stretch of Rockaway Turnpike in
Cedarhurst, New York, just south of Kennedy Airport, none had
gas Tuesday night. When one station received a delivery
Wednesday morning, people lined up, holding umbrellas in one
hand and gas cans in the other while the nor'easter dumped snow
on the city.
The region's second-largest refinery was still shut on
Wednesday. Phillips 66 is assessing damage at its
238,000 barrels-per-day plant in Linden, New Jersey, which was
flooded after the storm.
Hess Corp, a heavyweight in the Northeast's energy
market, said on Tuesday it was struggling to maintain adequate
supplies at its New York stations with its 70,000
barrels-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, still
shut. Hess officials did not immediately respond
to an inquiry on Wednesday regarding supplies.
Many Hess stations in the New York and New Jersey metro area
were open, using back-up generators, a company spokesperson
said.
Where some people saw shortages, others found opportunity.
In Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood, a lone man stalked
the night on Tuesday, siphoning gasoline from parked cars into
plastic containers, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
It was not clear if he left enough for the owners' morning
commute.