NEW YORK Nov 6 About 238 barrels (some 10,000
gallons) of biodiesel leaked from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners'
Carteret, New Jersey terminal after storm Sandy
devastated the U.S. East Coast, the company said on Tuesday.
The fuel spilled into nearby Rum Creek and reached the
Arthur Kill waterway, which separates Staten Island in New York
City from New Jersey.
The spill "was contained within a day of the storm passing
and recovery efforts have been completed", Kinder Morgan
spokeswoman Emily Mir said in an email.
The Carteret terminal can store up to 7.8 million barrels of
fuel.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it had recovered 780,000 gallons
of an oily water mixture from the terminal and was rebuilding
containment walls around the tanks at the facility.
The Coast Guard had first reported on Monday that the leak
came from Kinder Morgan's Perth Amboy, New Jersey terminal, some
six miles (9.5 km) south of the Carteret facility.