NEW YORK Oct 29 A lone seller waded into the New York Harbor market on Monday, offering to sell diesel and jet fuel into what appeared to be a region in deep need of some fuel.

Only problem was, he could not find any buyers.

While Hurricane Sandy has choked off fuel supplies to the Northeast from nearly every side -- shutting refineries, closing down pipelines, and halting imports -- expectations that demand would collapse as travel grinds to a halt appeared to outweigh the loss of supply.

"This is a very bearish event," the trader, who is affiliated with a Canadian refinery said, adding: "We will lose up to 5 million barrels-per-day of demand."

While the estimate is on the high end -- the East Coast PADD 1 region consumed an average 5.2 million barrels-per-day of refined products in the first seven months of the year, according to government figures -- it highlights the debate likely to keep hold of cash refined products trade this week: will the demand destruction outweigh the supply crunch.

Cities across the coast including New York, Washington and Philadelphia battened down the hatches and businesses shut. Close to 13,800 flights were canceled due to the hurricane, according to flightaware.com, which offers flight tracking services for private and commercial air traffic in the United States, as the storm headed ashore packing packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles-an-hour (150 km per hour).

At the same time, refiners shuttered plants or reduced rates, cutting the region's 1.19 million barrels per day of capacity by 70 percent. The Colonial Pipeline, the main artery to bring fuel from the Gulf Coast refining center to the East Coast, was forced to shut down parts of its system.

Even before the storm hit, analysts had been expressing concerns about product supplies in the region. Heading into the peak winter demand period, distillates on the East Coast were more than 23 million barrels below the 5-year average for this time of year at just under 40 million barrels, according to weekly government data released last week. Gasoline stocks in the region were also below their five-year average.

While the storm kept many East Coast traders from their desk on Monday, the question of whether refineries are damaged or flooded by Sandy and how quickly they can restore operations after the storm passes will be balanced against how quickly travel returns to normal.

"It is anybody's guess how long the refineries will be out and how much demand will remain so things are pretty quiet in the cash market today," a Harbor trader said.

Should the five refineries along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard sustain severe damage and remain shut for weeks, imports from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Europe will have to make up the difference.

"The bottom line is we just won't know until the storm has passed, but flooding is the biggest risk to watch for," said Matthew Partridge Downstream analyst at Wood Mackenzie in Houston.

"The flip side is demand is going to be a lot lower this week, as not many people are going to be out there driving. If this number of refineries went offline during the summer driving season gasoline prices would go through the roof."

Any additional supplies from the Gulf Coast region will have to be aboard tankers, which could require the U.S. government issues Jones Act waivers. The Jones Act requires that goods transported by water between U.S. ports be carried ships with U.S. flags, which could be in short supply in the even an armada of Gulf Coast products is needed to make up for longer term refinery disruptions.

Foreign flagged vessels could need to be called in, which would require the government to waive the Jones Act restrictions, analysts said.

Roger Ihne, a Deloitte Consulting principal specializing in refining, said there is precedent for such waivers in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita, which damaged refineries along the Gulf Coast. If deemed necessary, he said that precedent would likely be repeated now as shipments from the Gulf would reach the East Coast faster than foreign imports.

"It gives you more flexibility and speed and that's key in these kinds of situations," Ihne said.

However, one of the Gulf traders noted that abilicallty to supply the region if refineries are shut depends on the extent of Sandy's wrath on energy infrastructure.

"If the terminals are flooded too, what good is a waiver?" he asked. (Additional reporting by David Sheppard)