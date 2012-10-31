* EPA allows selling of ULSD with more than 15 ppm sulfur
* Waiver in place until Nov. 13
NEW YORK Oct 31 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Wednesday granted New Jersey a temporary
waiver on Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) requirements to help
counter a shortfall in fuel supplies in parts of the state
following Hurricane Sandy.
The waiver allows for the sale of diesel fuel that exceeds
standards of 15 parts per million of sulfur under limited
conditions effective immediately, according to a letter from EPA
administrator Lisa Jackson to Governor Chris Christie.
The waiver -- which the letter said aimed to "minimize or
prevent disruption of the supply of diesel in New Jersey" --
extends for sales through Nov. 13.
The EPA determined that an "extreme and unusual fuel supply
circumstance" that would limit supplies of ULSD that can be used
in mobile nonroad generators and pumps used for emergencies.
Stockpiles of ULSD in the Mid-Atlantic region, which
includes New Jersey, dropped more then 25 percent in the week to
Oct. 19, compared with the year-ago level, according to U.S.
government data.
To view a copy of the letter, see: