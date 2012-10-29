BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Federal government offices in Washington, D.C., will be closed to the public on Tuesday, as Hurricane Sandy threatens to cause extensive damage to the area.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that non-emergency employees will be granted administrative leave on Tuesday, and emergency employees are generally expected to report to their work sites.
BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: