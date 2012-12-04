By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S. disaster fund likely
will run out of money by early spring because of costs from
Superstorm Sandy, the head of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency (FEMA) said on Tuesday.
FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund has about $4.88 billion but will
need to be refilled as part of a supplemental spending bill the
White House is readying to cover costs from the Oct. 29 storm,
FEMA Director Craig Fugate told Congress.
"We would look at early spring. We would probably reach the
point where we have to go to immediate needs funding," he said
in testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure
Committee.
The Disaster Relief Fund had $7.1 billion at the start of
the fiscal year in October. As of Nov. 26, more than $1.93
billion had been earmarked for Sandy relief, Fugate said.
Even before Sandy struck, the fund had been paying for
recovery from such disasters as Hurricane Katrina in 2005,
Hurricane Irene in 2011 and a tornado in Joplin, Missouri, last
year, Fugate told the hearing held on Sandy relief efforts.
Sandy is the costliest storm to hit the northeastern United
States, with New York and New Jersey the hardest-hit areas. New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated on Monday the cost of Sandy
damage at $40 billion to $50 billion in his
state.
Cuomo said the White House was expected to send a Sandy
emergency aid request to Congress by the end of the week. The
bill could come as the White House and congressional Republicans
hold tense talks over spending cuts and tax hikes set to take
effect next month.
Committee Chairman John Mica, a Florida Republican, and
other lawmakers told Fugate it was crucial to cut red tape to
speed rebuilding. A measure the House passed this year aimed at
speeding relief efforts is before the Senate.
Fugate said that one way to simplify reconstruction was to
give grants to local and state governments rather than
renegotiating disbursement of FEMA funds as cost estimates for
projects change.