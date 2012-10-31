By Michelle Conlin
ROCKAWAYS, New York Oct 30 Just before dinner
on Monday night, 75-year-old Bruce Bavasso was slugging back
sambuca with his neighbors in a private beach community in the
Rockaways in New York City. There was a lot of pasta, some
hurricane humor and a lot of ribbing about the storm.
This was Belle Harbor, the same broad-shouldered, tight-knit
beach community where an American Airlines plane crashed in
November 2001, killing all aboard and five people on the ground.
There was no way tragedy would strike the place again, or so
Bavasso and his friends thought.
By early Tuesday morning, Bavasso's three-storey house was a
pile of smoldering rubble, one of about a dozen homes in Belle
Harbor destroyed by fire as Sandy hammered the U.S. East Coast.
In nearby Breezy Point, 110 homes burned to the ground and
another 20 were damaged by flames spread by near-hurricane force
winds, according to a fire department spokesperson.
"We watched all the houses burn. The firemen couldn't come,"
said Bavasso, a retired math teacher. "My BBQ got barbecued."
Like Breezy Point, Belle Harbor sits on a narrow spit of
land that thrusts into the Atlantic Ocean southwest of the John
F. Kennedy International Airport. The area had been extensively
flooded by Sandy's record storm surge, which marooned the beach
community from firefighters who sped to the scene.
Both neighborhoods had been under a mandatory evacuation
order but many people had remained, thinking they could take
care of themselves. A lot of retired cops and firefighters live
in the area.
Belle Harbor residents say the first house to light up
around 9 p.m. EDT on Monday was on 129th Street. The wind blew
the blaze catty-corner to the top of Bavasso's 100-year-old
wood-framed house, one street up.
From there, it was a fireball domino, engulfing one house
and then the next, and then leaping across the street to torch
the Harbor Light Pub.
"All of the sudden, the wind shifted, and it blew the fire
right up the block," said builder Jonathan O'Leary, 39.
The cause of the fires, which raged through the night, was
being investigated. New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said there
were no casualties in the Breezy Point fire. It was not yet
known if anyone died in Belle Harbor.
"To describe it as looking like pictures we've seen of the
end of World War Two is not overstating it," Bloomberg, who
walked through the area, told a news conference. "The area was
completely leveled. Chimneys and foundations were all that was
left of many of these homes."
Residents in Far Rockaway could see the flames in Belle
Harbor, and beyond that, the balls of fire in Breezy Point,
which by sun up would be a smoking ruin.
FIRE AND WATER
When they saw the first flames, Bavasso and his wife and son
rushed to their basement. But then their basement windows
started to buckle, and water poured in. Bavasso raced upstairs
and threw his family's passports, birth certificates, cell
phones and keys into a plastic bag.
"I was pulled out of the flames," Bavasso said. "The water
was coming from everywhere, at such speed."
The next thing Bavasso remembers is hanging on to the
shoulder of his friend, O'Leary, who had donned a bathing suit
and swam through 6 feet (1.82 meter) of water to rescue his
neighbors across the street. Other residents used surf boards
and boogie boards.
The night was mad with the sound of sirens as fire trucks
raced to the rescue. But the floods had surged too high, too
fast. Fire trucks trying to get to Breezy Point encountered a
wall of water outside and in Belle Harbor. Firefighters had to
wade waist deep to get to the blaze, or use inflatable boats.
Residents grabbed their surf boards and boogie boards,
anything that would float. The full moon cast some light on the
darkened neighborhood.
On Tuesday morning, the bridges to the Rockaways had been
blocked off by the National Guard. Belle Harbor's downtown
shopping district had also been ravaged by fire, and the
boardwalk had been ripped from its pilings and strewn throughout
the street. Many store fronts were crumpled and petroleum pooled
in the gutters.
Cars and boats were smacked about the sidewalks like toys.
The power was out, and predicted to stay out for days. There
wasn't a bagel, cup of coffee or bathroom to be found.
The smell of smoke was still in the air.
Another of Bavasso's neighbors said his nearby deli was all
gone. "The fridges are upside down," said Peter Hwan, 59.
As Bavasso stood on 130th Street next to his metal mailbox -
the only thing left on his destroyed property - his neighbors
came to hug him goodbye, many still wearing waders or wet suits.
He was leaving to join his family in Brooklyn.
Each time he was hugged, Bavasso choked up and said, "We're
fine; we're fine."
He had bought the house in 1982, gutted the place and slowly
renovated it, room by room. "I just did new landscaping, new
flowers. But all the pictures we have are gone," he said.
As he was talking, another neighbor came up to him and
kissed him on the cheek. "That's our equity," the man said,
pointing to their side-by-side properties. "That's our bank."