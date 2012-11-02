* Gasoline lines snake miles-deep, hours-long, in 1970s
redux
* Govt taps Strategic Northeast heating oil reserve
* US govt waives tanker restrictions, Cuomo eases harbor
regs
* Traffic on Manhattan bridges, tunnels down 48 pct vs
normal
* Majority of service stations without power or fuel
By David Sheppard and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 2 A third day of gasoline "panic
buying" among storm-stricken New York area motorists prompted
authorities on Fr iday to tap strategic oil reserves and waive
shipping regulations even as limited deliveries resumed in the
battered region.
The U.S. government said it will loan 2 million gallons of
diesel from the Northeast emergency heating oil reserve to the
military for recovery efforts, and waived rules barring
foreign-flagged vessels from carrying fuel between U.S. ports in
a bid to boost supplies.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would temporarily
lift tax and registration requirements on tankers docking in the
New York Harbor, which had just reopened to oil vessels. The
main fuel pipeline from the Gulf Coast region also resumed
shipments on F rid ay, while a handful of oil storage terminals
also began shipping out fuel again under generator power.
"There should be a real change in conditions and people
should see it quickly," Cuomo said.
While the waivers sent benchmark New York gasoline futures
2 percent lower, they will do little to address the
biggest obstacle to getting fuel to consumers: the power outages
that have shut nearly two-thirds of the filling stations in the
New Jersey and New York City area and are still hindering
service at major oil terminals and refineries along the harbor.
Faced with losing another day of business, William Torrens
got up at 5 a.m. in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to queue for
fuel. The owner of All Clear Plumbing waited for four hours in a
six-block line at a Sunoco station before finally getting
gasoline for his truck and home generator.
"I haven't seen something like this since I was a kid and
there was a gas shortage," Torrens said, adding the shortage was
costing his business money.
"I can't spare a truck to sit for four hours in line. When
my guys run out of gas, they're going to have to sit."
In Brooklyn, taxi drivers hunted for fuel. Long lines formed
outside even empty stations after rumors spread they would soon
receive fuel deliveries. Officials said the number of cabs on
the road by Friday morning was down 24 percent from last week.
By the end of the Friday, motorist group AAA said the
situation was slowly improving as some areas had their power
restored. But the U.S. Energy Information Administration said
two-thirds of service stations in the New York City area were
still without gasoline for sale.
PRICE GOUGING ONLINE
Prices at the pump have remained steady despite the
shortages, AAA said, averaging just below $4 a gallon in New
York City, 2 cents lower than last week. However, on Long
Island, where only a third of all stations were working, average
gasoline prices jumped 5 cents from a day earlier.
But online, Craigslist users started offering gasoline for
as much as $15 a gallon to motorists and homeowners not wishing
to brave the lines.
There were some signs the situation could improve as the
complex New York Harbor network of terminals, storage tanks and
pipelines was finally returning to service.
Speaking with Governor Cuomo at a press conference, Rear
Admiral Daniel Abel of the U.S. Coast Guard said fuel barges in
New York Harbor may be allowed to pump gasoline directly from
barges into oil tanker trucks waiting on the dock.
"We're looking at creative alternatives," Abel said. "They
(can) hose the fuel directly from the barge to a truck, if they
can do that safely."
An oil tanker carrying 2 million gallons of gasoline docked
overnight in Newburgh, New York, 60 miles north of Manhattan.
Other ships were finally offloading cargoes in the harbor after
being stuck at anchor for the past week.
Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile (8,900-km) network that runs
from the Gulf Coast refining center up the eastern seaboard,
said late on T h ursday it had resumed fuel deliveries at its
Linden facility in New Jersey, the terminus of the line.
The U.S. Department of Energy said late Friday it will loan
diesel from the Northeast emergency heating oil reserve to the
military to distribute to emergency responders in New York and
New Jersey, starting as early as Saturday.
It is only the second time the U.S. government's emergency
Home Heating Oil Reserve has been tapped since it was
established by President Bill Clinton in 2000.
But many problems remain. Phillips 66 Bayway refinery in New
Jersey, known as "the gasoline machine" by oil traders, may be
shut for weeks due to flood damage, a source familiar with
operations said. The company has said that a decision on when to
reopen will be made "once all assessments are complete." A third
of the region's refining capacity was shut by the storm.
Phillips' Linden fuel terminal was supplying only emergency
response vehicles as of Friday afternoon.
The majority of oil terminals around New York Harbor remain
shut without power, while some were damaged in the storm. They
already have gasoline in their storage tanks, but without
electricity they cannot move it into tanker trucks for
distribution.
Terminal operator Buckeye Partners LP said the Federal
Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was helping to bring power
generators to terminals. FEMA spokesman Lars Anderson confirmed
in a blog post that the agency is "coordinating with states and
the private sector to accelerate the distribution of fuel to
retail locations."
But those measures were cold comfort to residents stuck in
hours-long queues, often with no guarantee that supplies would
be available when they got to the front of the line - or that
enough power would be restored to get more stations open.
The situation was wearing on people in the region. Juliana
Smith, a full-time student, spent 2-1/2 hours in line to fill
two five-gallon containers on Fr iday, an hour more than on
Thursday.
"It's psychotic," she said. "People are angry. We have no
power. No heat. We need gas for the generator and our Ford
Explorer, which is a monster."
SILVER LINING: LESS TRAFFIC
The fuel crisis cut traffic over Manhattan's main bridges
and tunnels by nearly 50 percent from normal, with some
frustrated commuters and taxi drivers choosing to stay home
rather than search out scarce fuel.
There was "panic buying" in the region, Hess Corp
Chairman and Chief Executive John Hess said on a conference
call.
Travel across the three main bridges and tunnels to
Manhattan was down 47 percent from normal o n F riday morning,
according to data from the Port Authority.
"This is in part due to the gasoline shortages. It's
probably also due to people staying home today - they've really
had to fight to get where they want to go over the past few
days," said New York Department of Transportation spokesman Adam
Levine.
Rumors circulated on social media about which sites had gas
or were due to take a delivery.
"I heard it on Facebook," said Manuel Ortiz, 33. He was
first in the line of more than 60 people waiting with red and
orange gasoline canisters at a station in Brooklyn.
Two police officers placed a blue barrier in front of Ortiz,
who said he had been waiting since 2 a.m. A fist fight broke out
earlier, he said, when one driver tried to cut in front of
another.
"I just want the gas. I don't care how long I have to wait,"
said Ortiz, a delivery driver whose car was costing money by the
day. "The car is getting ticketed. I have to get gas."