NEW YORK Nov 4 The number of service stations in the New York City area that were not in operation fell to 27 percent on Sunday, down from 38 percent a day ago, the Department of Energy said, as the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy stretched toward a second week.

It said a tenth of all filling stations in the region were still unable to sell gasoline because they did not have any supplies, the same as Saturday, while none of those it sampled said they lacked power. It said 17 percent did not respond, down from 24 percent on Saturday, which it assumed were shut. (Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Marguerita Choy)