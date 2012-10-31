By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 Groupon Inc
shares fell more than 8 percent on Wednesday, matching a record
low of $4 at one point, on concern Hurricane Sandy will
temporarily dent demand for the company's daily deals.
The U.S. Northeast is beginning a recovery that may take
awhile, after the historic storm crippled transportation,
knocked out power for millions and killed at least 64 people
with a massive storm surge that caused epic flooding.
Small businesses in affected areas, such as New York City
and New Jersey, are probably struggling to open, making it
unlikely they will consider running a Groupon deal any time
soon, said Sameet Sinha, an analyst at B. Riley & Co.
"Daily deals are not top of mind for many merchants right
now," Sinha added.
A Groupon spokeswoman said the company's markets in the
Northeast will be "opt-in" for businesses "for the immediate
future."
That means previously scheduled deals with merchants will be
postponed unless the businesses contact Groupon to confirm they
still wish to run the offer, she explained.
Groupon shares were down 8.3 percent at $4.098 in afternoon
trading on Wednesday. The stock hit $4 earlier in the day,
matching a record low set in September.
"We're mindful of the significant strain Sandy has brought
to our merchant family," the Groupon spokeswoman added. "We are
also calling merchants in affected areas to check in and offer
our assistance as possible."
Groupon is accepting donations to Accion East and Online, an
organization that makes microloans to small businesses. All of
the money donated through Groupon will go to loans to help local
business owners recover from Sandy, funding things like
reconstruction, equipment purchases, inventory replacement and
additional working capital, according to Groupon's website.
Unaiz Kabani of daily deal tracker Yipit said Sandy "almost
certainly" had an impact on Groupon sales in states hit by the
storm.
However, Groupon is now a large, multi-national company and
the affected areas represent a relatively small proportion of
its overall business, he added.