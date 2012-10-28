COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
NEW YORK Oct 28 Hess Corp said on Sunday it would begin to cut rates at its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) ahead of Hurricane Sandy.
"We are taking the necessary steps to prepare our Port Reading, N.J. refinery for high winds and storm water," a company spokesperson said.
Port Reading is located on a spit of land reaching up into the southern edge of New York Harbor.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.