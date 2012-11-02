NEW YORK Nov 2 Hess Corp said it
received approval from regulatory authorities to use a barge
without all necessary pollution controls to move gasoline from
its 70,000 barrel-per-day Port Reading refinery, downed by
Hurricane Sandy.
The refinery and the truck loading racks are still without
power after Sandy stormed through New Jersey just south of the
plant, making it necessary for the company to use a barge
without a marine vapor recovery system to carry fuel to its gas
stations.
The company said that 177 out of its 186 gas stations in New
York and New Jersey are open and pumping gas.