* US orders freeze on some foreclosures in disaster area
* US also expedites rental aid to disaster victims
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 The U.S. government said on
Monday it had ordered the suspension of some housing
foreclosures in areas hit by megastorm Sandy and would help find
hotels and motels to temporarily house some 34,000 people
displaced by the storm.
"We don't want families to be victimized twice - once by the
storm and once by a foreclosure," Housing and Urban Development
Secretary Shaun Donovan told reporters on a conference call.
Donovan said he directed all Federal Housing Administration
lenders to impose a moratorium on any foreclosures for 90 days
in disaster-affected areas. The FHA backs about a third of all
new mortgages in the United States.
Sandy slammed into the East Coast on Oct. 29, hitting New
Jersey and New York especially hard as it killed more than 100
people. Thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged.
The Housing Department also said some 34,000 people
displaced by Sandy in New York and New Jersey are eligible for
short-term government-paid lodging such as hotels and motels.
With the weather getting colder, the U.S. government is
trying to get disaster victims out of shelters and into hotels
and motels while it searches for longer-term solutions, such as
rental apartments.
The hotel and motel rooms will be paid for by the government
under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program for
temporarily sheltering people, called Transitional Shelter
Assistance.
This is not the same program that supplied FEMA trailers
after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005. The trailers
traditionally have been considered more of a last resort, for
disaster victims whose needs cannot be met through home repair
or rental units, the Congressional Research Service said in a
report about Katrina.
The U.S. government also is trying to rush rental assistance
to Sandy victims who qualify, Donovan said. More than 32,000
applicants have been approved for expedited rental assistance
for a total so far of $95 million in aid, he said.
Donovan did not say how many of the 34,000 people eligible
for the government-paid hotel and motel rooms lived in New York
and how many in New Jersey.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday that an
estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people in New York City alone were in
need of shelter, including 20,000 in public housing.
ROOM SERVICE NOT COVERED
FEMA's website says disaster survivors may be eligible to
stay in hotel or motel lodging "for a limited period of time"
and have the cost of the room and taxes covered by FEMA. Food
and charges for telephones, room service and other amenities are
not covered.
At the peak of the program's use after Katrina, 85,000
households were in hotels across the country in October 2005,
the Congressional Research Service said.
Hotels volunteer to participate in the program and FEMA has
hired a contractor, Corporate Lodging Consultants, to help
displaced people find the right hotel.
They will consider factors such as where a person works,
where children attend school and other relevant information, a
FEMA official said.
The government pays the same room rate to hotels that the
government pays for federal employees on business, as set by the
General Services Administration, a FEMA official said. These
costs are shared between the federal and state/local governments
on a 75/25 percent basis.
In the case of New York City this could be quite pricey. The
GSA pays $295 a night in November and December for federal
employees on business in hotels in the boroughs of Manhattan,
Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.
Atlantic City, New Jersey, is cheaper with a per diem rate
of $96, according to the GSA website.
FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate, in the conference call with
Donovan, said he was not familiar with the hotel rates that
would be paid.