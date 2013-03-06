March 6 Superstorm Sandy punished low-income
people in New York and New Jersey, especially renters who are
now at risk of being unable to find new homes, according to a
pair of studies released on Wednesday said.
Forty-three percent of the 518,000 households in New York
and New Jersey asking for federal aid after Superstorm Sandy
reported annual incomes of less than $30,000, according to the
study from the affordable housing financing firm Enterprise
Community Partners.
Of those making claims to the Federal Emergency Management
Agency (FEMA) as of mid-February, 68 percent of renters and 24
percent of homeowners were low-income, the Enterprise study
said.
Low-income renters were vulnerable to being left without
affordable housing, according to another study from the Furman
Center at New York University.
Sandy crashed ashore with a record sea surge on Oct. 29,
damaging or destroying hundreds of thousands of homes and
commercial buildings, mostly in low-lying coastal areas of New
York and New Jersey.
U.S. lawmakers approved a $50 billion federal aid package
aimed at helping homeowners, businesses, states and cities. A
full picture of the economic damage is still unfolding.
Floodwaters from the storm damaged 402 public housing
buildings with more than 35,000 units in New York City, the
Furman Center study found. That amounts to "more public housing
units than the entire stock of any other public housing
authority in the country" except Puerto Rico, it said.
The split of FEMA claims between New York and New Jersey
residents was roughly equal. The number of homeowners with
uninsured damage was 60 percent higher in New York, the
Enterprise study said.
About a fifth of all FEMA claims were filed by households
making more than $90,000 a year, Enterprise found.