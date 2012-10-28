By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Oct 28 Good luck buying lanterns,
generators, propane, or - if you're really unprepared - rain
boots and batteries in areas in the path of Hurricane Sandy as
it bears down on the U.S. East Coast.
The approach of the gigantic storm - expected to come ashore
Monday night - set off a scramble this weekend for supplies from
Virginia to New England, causing long lines at gas stations,
bare shelves at hardware and home-supply shops, and a run on
bread, bottled water and canned foods at grocery stores.
Big population centers including New York, Philadelphia,
Washington, Baltimore and Boston were in the hurricane's path.
Gas pumps along the Berlin Turnpike in Newington,
Connecticut, were covered with plastic bags.
"It's been crazy. We're the only one open who still has
gas," said Karen Tripodi a customer service representative at
Cumberland Farms in Newington. "They're coming in for propane,
ice, water, milk and cigarettes."
At a Lowe's store in Bowie, Maryland, the hot-selling items
included generators, batteries, sandbags, sand, water, emergency
radios, tarps, dry ice, lanterns, plywood, gas cans, propane,
rain boots and rain suits.
Manager Eric Williams said, "It seems to be a very busy day,
but controlled."
At Cosey Beach, Connecticut, which was under an evacuation
order, homeowners scrambled to pack and board up windows.
"I can't imagine what kind of damage this will do," said
Melissa Stone as she helped her father prepare to leave his
home. "It makes me sick, I can't even think about it."
Forecasters described the "super storm" as a rare hybrid
created by an Arctic jet stream wrapping itself around a
tropical storm, possibly dumping up to 12 inches (30 cm) of rain
in some areas, as well as heavy snowfall inland.
On its current projected track, Sandy is most likely to make
landfall between in the New York/New Jersey area and head inland
toward Philadelphia, forecasters said. Many of the 50 million
people in the storm's path seemed to be paying attention and
attempting to prepare.
Authorities expected widespread power outages, and many
residents wanted generators to keep their homes with power in
the event downed power lines leave their neighborhoods without
electricity. Flashlights and batteries also were in demand.
The storm was expected to play havoc with road, rail and air
transportation. New York City's subway, bus and train service
will be suspended on Sunday evening. Only once before have
transportation officials taken such a step, when Hurricane Irene
slammed the city in 2011.
John Fallon, store manager at Port Annapolis Marina in
Annapolis, Maryland, had a crew of at least eight people working
to get boats out of the water, tie them down and remove sales
and canvasses. "Today has been absolutely frantic," Fallon said.