* Flood potential called "serious as a heart attack"
* "Extreme rainfall" cited as biggest threat
* Sandy killed at least 41 across the Caribbean
(Recasts throughout, changes dateline and byline, previous
MIAMI)
By Gene Cherry
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C., Oct 27 Hurricane Sandy
closed in on the United States on Saturday, where it threatens
to hit the eastern third of the country with torrential rains,
high winds, major flooding and power outages a week before U.S.
presidential and congressional elections.
The late-season storm has been dubbed "Frankenstorm" by some
weather watchers because it will combine elements of a tropical
cyclone and a winter storm and is forecast to reach the U.S.
coast close to Halloween.
As it merges with an Arctic air mass high over the eastern
United States, forecast models show it will have all the
ingredients to morph into a "super storm."
Coastal flooding posed a major threat, particularly to
low-lying areas like New York City, the global financial nerve
center.
That threat was described in blog posted on Weather
Underground (www.weatherunderground.com) on Saturday by veteran
weather forecaster Bryan Norcross as "serious as a heart attack
for anybody near the rising water."
Governors in states along the U.S. East Coast declared
emergencies on Friday, with officials urging residents to stock
up on food, water and batteries.
Coming in the hectic run-up to the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 6, the storm presented a challenge to the
campaigns of President Barack Obama and his Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
Romney canceled a rally scheduled for Sunday evening in
Virginia Beach, Virginia, while Obama's re-election campaign
announced that Vice President Joe Biden had also canceled a
Saturday trip to that city.
Ahead of the election, millions of Americans are taking
advantage of early voting arrangements to cast their ballots.
State officials said they had put in place contingency plans in
case Sandy caused extended power outages or other problems that
could disrupt voting.
In New York City, officials were considering shutting down
the country's largest mass transit system because of concerns
the storm could cause flooding or high winds that would make
subway and bus travel perilous.
Sandy was about 355 miles (570 km) southeast of Charleston,
South Carolina, and packing top sustained winds of 75 miles (120
km) late Saturday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said. It had briefly dropped just below hurricane strength.
Little overall change in strength was expected ahead of its
anticipated U.S. landfall early next week, the Miami-based
Hurricane Center said.
The storm picked up a little forward speed overnight but was
still moving slowly over the Atlantic at 9 mph (15 kph). A jog
east late Saturday morning briefly took Sandy further out to
sea.
The massive storm has continued to expand, with tropical
force winds now extending 450 miles (725 km) from its center,
government forecasters said.
BATTERED CUBA, BAHAMAS
"Regardless of the exact landfall spot this system has ...
much of New England and the mid-Atlantic states are going to be
impacted, perhaps very severely, by this storm," National
Hurricane center meteorologist Chris Landsea told Reuters.
"It's certainly going to be a very significant storm when it
gets up to the mid-Atlantic states," he added.
Sandy battered the Bahamas southeast of Florida on Friday
after causing widespread destruction in eastern Cuba a day
earlier.
The storm's powerful winds and rains were blamed for at
least 41 deaths in several Caribbean countries, including 11 in
Cuba. Most were killed by falling trees and building collapses.
On its current projected track, Sandy could make U.S.
landfall on Monday night or Tuesday anywhere between Maryland
and southern New England, forecasters said.
"Perhaps the biggest concern, at the very end, may be the
extreme rainfall that's going to occur after landfall," Landsea
said.
In addition to coastal and inland flooding, along with
widespread power outages, Sandy was expected to dump heavy wet
snow in southwest Pennsylvania and as far inland as Ohio.
High winds also threaten to disrupt air travel along the
U.S. East Coast.
Tropical storm warnings and watches along Florida's east
coast were lifted on Saturday as the storm moved north.
Tropical storm-force winds were being felt near the North
Carolina coast and tropical storm warnings for all of the
coastal portion of the state, along with about half of South
Carolina, were in effect.
Along North Carolina's Outer Banks barrier islands, which
jut out into the Atlantic, residents and officials took a wait
and see approach to the storm as rain fell and the winds and
surf picked up early Saturday.
"We're watching it and waiting and seeing," said North
Carolina Emergency Management spokeswoman Julia Jarema.
Outer Banks residents, with memories of damaging flooding
from last year's Hurricane Irene, moved vehicles to higher
ground and secured outside objects ahead of winds of more than
60 mph (96 kph) beginning Saturday night and potentially lasting
into Monday.
Beach erosion and ocean overwash of the only highway on
Hatteras Island were expected, shutting off several thousand
year-round residents from the mainland.
A buoy 225 miles (362 km) south of Cape Hatteras recorded
26-foot (8-metre) waves amid blistering wind gusts early on
Saturday, authorities said.
Many forecasters are warning that Sandy could be more
destructive than last year's Hurricane Irene, which caused
billions of dollars in damage across the U.S. Northeast.
(Additional reporting by Tom Brown in Miami, Desmond Boylan in
Cuba, Neil Hartnell in Nassau, Patricia Zengerle in Washington,
Barbara Goldberg in New York and Gene Cherry on Hatteras Island,
North Carolina; Editing by David Adams, Andrew Osborn and Vicki
Allen)