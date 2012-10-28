* Sandy forecast to come ashore on Monday night
* New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston in its path
* Obama asks residents to heed orders of local authorities
* New York, New Jersey, Amtrak transit systems to shut
* New York Stock Exchange trading floor to close on Monday
By Michael Erman and Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Tens of millions of East Coast
residents scrambled on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Sandy,
which could make landfall as the largest storm to hit the United
States, bringing battering winds, flooding and even heavy snow.
The massive storm, which has already killed 66 people in the
Caribbean, was headed toward a densely populated region that
includes Washington, New York and Boston and its effects could
be felt for hundreds of miles, officials warned.
It could be the largest storm to hit the United States,
according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration.
New York and other big cities closed their transit systems
and schools and ordered residents of low-lying areas to evacuate
before a storm surge that could reach as 11 feet (3.4 meters).
They warned that power outages could last for days.
"We're expecting the worst, hoping for the best. We're
getting everything off the basement floor. We've got two sump
pumps but during Hurricane Floyd, we were down there for 17
hours straight sweeping water into the sump pumps," said Maria
Ogorek, a Maplewood, New Jersey, lawyer and mother of three.
The U.S. government said it had granted administrative leave
to non-emergency federal workers in the Washington D.C area.
The New York Stock Exchange said it would close its trading
floor on Monday for the first time since Hurricane Gloria in
1985. All stocks listed on the exchange will trade
electronically, NYSE Euronext said.
President Barack Obama asked residents to heed the orders of
state and local authorities to protect themselves from Sandy.
"This is a serious and big storm," Obama said after a
briefing at the federal government's storm response center in
Washington. "We don't yet know where it's going to hit, where
we're going to see the biggest impacts."
Officials ordered many school closures, New Jersey casinos
and Broadway theaters prepared to close, airlines got ready to
halt flight activity in the New York area, and residents cleared
store shelves of vital supplies and food.
EVACUATION ORDERS
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ordered the evacuation of
low-lying areas of New York City, from upscale parts of lower
Manhattan to waterfront housing projects in the outer boroughs,
that are home to some 375,000 people.
"If you refuse to evacuate you're not only putting yourself
at risk but also the first responders who will have put
themselves at risk in an emergency," Bloomberg told a news
conference.
In Bridgeport, Connecticut, Fire Department Captain Frank
Rivera was ordering residents of 300 waterfront homes to
evacuate.
"A lot of them are on their way out but some of them are
thinking about (Hurricane) Irene and how they didn't get damage
and I tell them it's two different animals," Rivera said,
referring to the August 2011 hurricane that brought severe
flooding to parts of New Jersey and Vermont.
Officials warned that flooding could be particularly severe
since the storm's arrival coincides with a full moon, which
normally means higher-than-usual high tides.
"The most worrisome aspect of Sandy is the high tides," said
Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee. "With the full moon
occurring Monday, with Sandy coming up the Bay, we're very
concerned about flooding in our low-lying coastal areas."
New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia transit
authorities said they would begin shutting down service on
Sunday afternoon. Maryland's transit system, serving some
suburbs of Washington, said it would not open on Monday.
Amtrak, the passenger rail service, canceled nearly all
service on the Eastern seaboard on Monday and would halt its
service north of New York along the Northeast corridor.
Transit systems in Washington and Boston said they planned
to operate as usual on Monday as long as it was safe to do so.
Airlines flying into and out of New York's three major
airports were all expected to cease flight activity on Sunday
night, according to the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey.
Forecasters said Sandy was a rare, hybrid "super storm"
created by an Arctic jet stream wrapping itself around a
tropical storm, possibly causing up to 12 inches (30 cm) of rain
in some areas, as well as up to 3 feet (90 cm) of snowfall in
the Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia to Kentucky.
Nasdaq planned to open on Monday despite the
transit shutdown and evacuation orders, with big banks putting
up key personnel in hotels overnight so that they would be able
to make it in to work on Monday morning.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange said it would
suspend floor trading on the NYMEX oil market on Monday, as it
is located in the New York City evacuation zone near the Hudson
River. It said electronic trading would go on as usual.
BROADWAY GOES DARK
Worried residents in the hurricane's path packed stores,
searching for generators, flashlights, batteries, food and other
supplies in anticipation of power outages. Broadway's theaters
planned to close on Sunday night and remain closed on Monday.
New York City, Boston and Washington were among the
jurisdictions that announced schools would be shut on Monday.
Sandy blew the presidential race off course, forcing Obama
and Republican challenger Mitt Romney to cancel scheduled
campaign stops. It fueled fears that the storm could disrupt
early voting before the Nov. 6 election.
Nearly 284,000 residential properties valued at $88 billion
are at risk for damage from storm-surge flooding, risk analysts
CoreLogic said.
As of 2:00 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT on Sunday, there were fewer
than 5,000 customers without power in Delaware, the District of
Columbia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and
Virginia, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a statement.
While Sandy's 75 mph (120 kph) winds were not overwhelming
for a hurricane, its exceptional size means the winds will last
as long as two days, bringing down trees, roofs and buildings
and piling up rainfall and storm surge.
Hurricane-force winds extended 175 miles (280 km) from the
center of the asymmetrical storm, while its lesser tropical
storm-force winds spanned 520 miles (835 km) in diameter.
Sandy was centered about 530 miles (850 km) south of New
York City, at late afternoon on Sunday, the National Hurricane
Center said. It pushed seawater up over the barrier islands off
North Carolina known as the Outer Banks.
Sandy was moving northeast over the Atlantic, parallel to
the U.S. coast, at 15 mph (24 kph).
Sandy killed at least 66 people as it made its way through
the Caribbean islands, including 51 in Haiti, mostly from flash
flooding and mudslides, according to authorities.
Even with all the warnings, some people tried to carry on
with their plans.
"I just don't buy into the hype," said Kate Sullivan, a
40-year old computer specialist from Alexandria, Virginia, who
was headed to Baltimore Washington International airport for a
planned flight to Los Angeles. "I'm pretty sure I'm going to end
up in LA by the end of the night."