* Obama sees crushed and burning houses on Jersey shore
* Financial markets reopen after two-day shutdown
* Buses crowded, limited subway service Thursday in NYC
* About 6 million customers still without electricity
By Daniel Bases and Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Oct 31 New York City and the sodden
U.S. Northeast began an arduous j ourney back to normal on
Wednesday after mammoth storm Sandy killed at least 64 people in
a rampage that swamped coastal cities and cut power to millions.
Financial markets reopened with the New York Stock Exchange
running on generator power after the first weather-related
two-day closure since an 1888 blizzard. Packed buses took
commuters to work with New York's subway system halted after
seawater flooded its tunnels.
President Barack Obama, who has halted campaigning with the
election six days away, set aside political differences with
New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie for a helicopter
tour of the devastated coast, where they saw flooded and
sand-swept neighborhoods and burning homes.
"The entire country's been watching. Everyone knows how hard
Jersey has been hit," Obama told residents at an evacuation
shelter in the town of Brigantine.
"We're not going to tolerate any red tape. We're not going
to tolerate any bureaucracy," he said of the relief effort.
Sandy crashed ashore with 80 mile-per-hour (130-kph) winds
on Monday as a rare hybrid superstorm after merging with another
system. It was the largest storm by area to hit the United
States in generations, after killing dozens of people as a
hurricane in the Caribbean.
It was likely to rank as one of the costliest storms in U.S.
history. One disaster-modeling firm said Sandy may have caused
up to $15 billion in insured losses.
LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY
About 6 million homes and businesses in 15 U.S. states
remained without power on Wednesday, down from a high of nearly
8.5 million, which surpassed the record 8.4 million customers
who went dark from last year's Hurricane Irene.
While markets reopened, floodwaters receded and residents
went back to work by car, bicycle and bus in New York, the
country's most populous city suffered some setbacks on
Wednesday. Damage forced evacuation of Bellevue Hospital, known
for psychiatric and emergency care.
Five hundred patients were being moved, Mayor Michael
Bloomberg said. Evacuations of four other hospitals and 17
chronic care facilities had already been ordered.
An evacuation order for 375,000 New Yorkers in low-lying
areas remained in effect, and with subways down, the mayor said
cars must have at least three passengers to enter Manhattan.
Across the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, floodwater
that reached chest high on Monday was still knee high on
Wednesday morning.
"I thought it was the end. I kept telling my sons to pray
and that's all we did," said Marcelina Rosario, 47, who was
trapped in the second floor of her Hoboken apartment.
"Everything happened so fast. The water started coming up, the
refrigerator was floating."
More than half of all the gas stations in New Jersey and
Long Island were closed due to power outages and depleted fuel
supplies, frustrating attempts to restore normal life, industry
officials said.
The New York area's John F. Kennedy and Newark airports
reopened with limited service after thousands of flights were
canceled, leaving travelers stuck for days. LaGuardia, a third
major airport, was flooded and closed, but was scheduled to
reopen on Thursday.
Limited New York subway service was due to return on
Thursday, four days after the system, with daily traffic of
about 5.5 million people, shut down ahead of the storm. Some
commuter rail service was due to come back on line later on
Wednesday.
Still, recovery from the massive power failures and mass
transit outages was expected to take days or weeks.
"It looks like the pictures of London or even Dresden after
World War Two," New York Senator Charles Schumer said in
describing Breezy Point, a New York City area where 111 homes
were destroyed by fire.
Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said more than a
dozen people had been charged with theft and looting in
connection with the storm for targeting businesses in the badly
flooded Far Rockaway neighborhood of the New York City borough.
POLITICAL CONSIDERATIONS
With six days to go before Tuesday's presidential election,
Obama and Christie put aside politics to tour the devastated New
Jersey shore together. Christie, a vocal backer of Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, has praised Obama and the
federal response to Sandy.
The two men boarded the president's Marine One helicopter
and from the air, around the gambling resort of Atlantic City,
saw wrecked piers, swamped beach homes and streets under water.
"If your homes aren't badly damaged, we can hopefully get
you back in," Obama told residents in a shelter.
Obama was scheduled to resume his campaign on Thursday with
visits to battleground states Nevada and Colorado.
The growing U.S. death toll from the storm reached at least
64, with 30 people killed in New York state, nine in Maryland,
and six each in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Five other states
reported fatalities.
Sandy killed 69 people in the Caribbean last week.
Remnants of the storm were over Pennsylvania on Wednesday,
forecasters said. Winter storm warnings were in effect along the
central Appalachian mountains and flood watches and warnings
were issued across New England and northern mid-Atlantic states.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said the
storm may prove to be the most expensive in U.S. history.
"Now we are looking at flooding on Lake Erie, possibly Lake
Michigan," she said. "We're looking at secondary flooding
downstream as rivers fill with the remnants of Sandy and the
water has to go somewhere."
Sunday's New York Marathon will go on as scheduled, but
Wednesday night's Halloween parade through Greenwich Village and
Thursday night's National Basketball Association season-opening
game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have been
postponed.
On Broadway, most of the shows that had been canceled since
Sunday were due to resume on Wednesday, the Theater League said.
