By Karen Freifeld and Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK, Nov 7 A wintry storm dropped snow and
rain on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, bringing dangerous
winds and knocking out power in a region where hundreds of
thousands were still in the dark after Superstorm Sandy.
The nor'easter storm brought fresh misery to thousands in
New Jersey, New York and Connecticut whose homes were destroyed
by Sandy when it smashed ashore on Oct. 29, bringing historic
flooding and high winds. The storm killed 120 people in the
United States and Canada.
Some 22,000 homes and businesses from the Carolinas to New
York lost power on Wednesday, joining the more than 640,000
customers who still lacked electricity from one of the biggest
and costliest storms ever to hit the United States.
New York and New Jersey evacuated the most vulnerable
coastal areas ahead of the nor'easter, which was forecast to
bring a high tide about 2 feet (60 cm) above normal by early
Thursday.
No major flooding was reported during the storm's first
hours, though New York warned residents whose homes had flooded
during Sandy to consider moving to friends' homes on higher
ground or to city shelters.
Christine Jones, 73, said she had continued to live without
heat or power in her beachside apartment building in coastal Far
Rockaway in New York - even though it means climbing the stairs
to her 10th floor apartment with a flashlight in hand.
"They tell us to evacuate," she said, but she and her
neighbors do not want to leave. "They're scared they're going to
be robbed ... The teen-age boys ... they try to break in."
In any case, Jones' 1999 Buick was dead after water from the
Atlantic Ocean washed over it during Sandy, leaving her with no
means to evacuate the narrow peninsula she calls home.
'WAITING FOR LOCUSTS AND PESTILENCE'
But authorities warned weary residents not to ignore this
storm's dangers.
"You have to prepare for the storm that's coming in a few
hours," New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told residents. "I'm
waiting for the locusts and pestilence next," he joked, in a
reference to Old Testament plagues.
The low-pressure weather system brought wind gusts up to 60
miles per hour (97 kph) and could drop 2 inches to 4 inches
(5-10 cm) of snow on New York City, the National Weather Service
said.
Ice pellets hit Long Island and the storm lifted wave
heights to nearly 20 feet (6 metres) off Nantucket,
Massachusetts, AccuWeather reported.
School districts in Connecticut sent students home early as
a precaution and the New York Stock Exchange removed the giant
U.S. flag from its facade to protect it from high winds.
A mix of rain and snow fell on parts of New York, New
Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, causing
airport delays.
Airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights, with Newark
airport facing the most cancellations, according to tracking
service FlightAware.com.
TEN DAYS WITHOUT HEAT
Cold and snow was particularly bad news to residents who
lost heat.
"It's coming up on 10 days with people being freezing in
their homes," said Peter DiPaola, town supervisor of Pelham,
north of New York City.
"I lost all my winter clothing in the flood, so I am wearing
three layers of things in order to stay somewhat warm and dry,"
said Wayne Steinman, a resident of Staten Island, one of the
parts of New York City hardest hit by Sandy. "Everything becomes
overwhelming."
Utilities warned that the storm would slow their efforts to
restore power to homes and businesses.
"Up until today we have been making some good restoration
progress. We've had some good restoration weather, but today is
certainly an exception," said John Miksad, senior vice president
of electric operations at New York-area utility Consolidated
Edison Inc. "We actually pulled back as a result of the
weather today but we will be back out there first thing tomorrow
morning."
New York City authorities said they distributed 1,500 space
heaters to residents of coastal Broad Channel and Rockaway, two
low-lying neighborhoods that were hard hit by Sandy's storm
surge.
Many gasoline stations remained shut around the region,
complicating residents' efforts to flee the new storm.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg closed parks and beaches
and temporarily halted outdoor construction ahead of the storm.
On the devastated New Jersey shore, a summer tourist haven
where Sandy's storm surge pushed entire homes across the street,
the town of Brick issued a mandatory evacuation order for
waterfront neighborhoods ahead of Wednesday's storm. Middletown
also ordered evacuations.