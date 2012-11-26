UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
NEW YORK Nov 26 New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated Hurricane Sandy caused $32.8 billion in damage and will require an additional $9.1 billlion in mitigation and prevention costs for a total of $41.9 billion with about half that damage in New York City.
New York's elected officials planned to asked the U.S. federal government to cover the costs. For a related story, double-click on.
Following are numbers published by the governor's office:
* Housing units damaged or destroyed: 305,000
* Power outages (peak): 2.19 million
* Business affected: 265,300
Recovery costs:
* Government response: $1.6 billion
* Individual assistance: $913 million
* Housing: $9.7 billion
* Business impact: $6 billion
* Health: $3.1 billion
* Schools: $343 million
* Transit, roads and bridges: $7.3 billion
* Parks and environment: $794 million
* Water, waste and sewer: $1.1 billion
* Utilities: $1.5 billion
* Government operation revenue: $462 million
TOTAL RECOVERY COSTS: $32.8 billion
PREVENTION AND MITIGATION (not detailed): $9.1 billion
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by M.D. Golan)
