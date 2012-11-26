NEW YORK Nov 26 New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated Hurricane Sandy caused $32.8 billion in damage and will require an additional $9.1 billlion in mitigation and prevention costs for a total of $41.9 billion with about half that damage in New York City.

New York's elected officials planned to asked the U.S. federal government to cover the costs. For a related story, double-click on.

Following are numbers published by the governor's office:

* Housing units damaged or destroyed: 305,000

* Power outages (peak): 2.19 million

* Business affected: 265,300

Recovery costs:

* Government response: $1.6 billion

* Individual assistance: $913 million

* Housing: $9.7 billion

* Business impact: $6 billion

* Health: $3.1 billion

* Schools: $343 million

* Transit, roads and bridges: $7.3 billion

* Parks and environment: $794 million

* Water, waste and sewer: $1.1 billion

* Utilities: $1.5 billion

* Government operation revenue: $462 million

TOTAL RECOVERY COSTS: $32.8 billion

PREVENTION AND MITIGATION (not detailed): $9.1 billion

