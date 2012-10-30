By Barbara Goldberg and Tom Mihalek
| NEW YORK/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.
NEW YORK/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. Oct 30 Sandy, one
of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States, roared
ashore with fierce winds and heavy rain on Monday near the
gambling resort of Atlantic City, forcing evacuations, shutting
down transportation and interrupting the presidential campaign.
Early reports said there was widespread flooding through New
York City, in some cases well inland. Police confirmed at least
two people were killed by the storm in the city, and deaths were
reported as far away as Toronto as well.
High winds and flooding racked hundreds of miles (km) of
Atlantic coastline while heavy snows were forecast farther
inland as the center of the storm marched westward.
The storm's wind field stretched from the Canadian border to
South Carolina, and from West Virginia to an Atlantic Ocean
point about halfway between the United States and Bermuda,
easily one of the largest ever seen.
More than 3 million customers already were without power by
early evening and more than one million people were subject to
evacuation orders. Many communities were swamped by flood
waters.
The National Hurricane Center said Sandy came ashore as a
"post-tropical cyclone," meaning it still packed hurricane-force
winds but lost the characteristics of a tropical storm. It had
sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (129 kph), well above the
threshold for hurricane intensity.
The storm's target area includes big population centers such
as New York City, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Trees were downed across the region, untethered pieces of
scaffolding rolled down the ghostly streets of New York City,
falling debris closed a major bridge in Boston and floodwater
inundated side streets in the resort town of Dewey Beach,
Delaware, leaving just the tops of mailboxes in view.
In Fairfield, a Connecticut coastal town and major commuter
point into Manhattan, police cruisers blocked the main road
leading to the beaches and yellow police tape cordoned off side
entrances. Beach pavilions were boarded up with plywood, and
gusts of wind rocked parked cars.
"People are definitely not taking this seriously enough,"
said police officer Tiffany Barrett. "Our worst fear is
something like Katrina and we can't get to people."
U.S. stock markets were closed for the first time since the
attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and will remain shut on Tuesday. The
federal government in Washington was closed and schools were
shut up and down the East Coast.
One disaster forecasting company predicted economic losses
could ultimately reach $20 billion, only half insured.
Governors up and down the East Coast declared states of
emergency. Maryland's Martin O'Malley warned there was no
question Sandy would kill people in its path.
Two people died in the New York borough of Queens, a man in
a house hit by a falling tree and a woman who stepped into an
electrified puddle of water. Toronto police also recorded one
death, a woman hit by flying debris.
WATER RISING
Sandy made landfall just south of Atlantic City, about 120
miles (190 km) southwest of Manhattan. Casinos in the gambling
destination had already shut down.
Television images showed water rising to historic heights in
lower Manhattan, raising the possibility of flooding in the
city's subway system. The New York Daily News reported that
water was six feet deep outside its offices in lower Manhattan.
The damage was not restricted to the island's southern tip,
though, as serious flooding was reported miles north in
Greenwich Village and Chelsea.
New York electric utility Con Edison said it expected
"record-size outages," with 588,000 customers in the city and
nearby Westchester County without power. The company is facing
both falling trees knocking down power lines from above and
flood waters swamping underground systems from below.
A Reuters witness said 19 Con Edison workers were trapped by
rising floodwaters in a power station on the east side of
Manhattan.
City officials evacuated neighbors of a 90-story super
luxury apartment building under construction after its crane
partially collapsed in high winds, prompting fears the entire
rig could crash to the ground.
As runways, roads, bridges and tunnels were progressively
shut down by the storm on Monday, it became difficult if not
impossible to get from Washington to New York City along what is
normally one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the
United States.
While Sandy does not have the intensity of Hurricane
Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, it has been
gathering strength. It killed 66 people in the Caribbean last
week before pounding U.S. coastal areas as it moved north.
An AccuWeather meteorologist said Sandy "is unfolding as the
Northeast's Katrina," and others said Sandy could be the largest
storm to hit the mainland in U.S. history.
PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN INTERRUPTED
The storm interrupted the U.S. presidential campaign with
eight days to go before the election, as President Barack Obama
and Republican challenger Mitt Romney canceled events. Both men
acted cautiously to avoid coming across as overtly political
while millions of people are imperiled.
Off North Carolina, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 14 of the
16 crew members who abandoned the replica ship HMS Bounty, using
helicopters to lift them from life rafts. The Coast Guard later
recovered the body of an "unresponsive" 42-year-old woman while
continuing to search for the 63-year-old captain of the ship,
which sank in 18-foot (5.5 meters) seas.
On the small New York island neighborhood of City Island,
which juts into Long Island Sound east of the Bronx, many
residents were ignoring a mandatory evacuation order. The narrow
island, known for its seafood joints and maritime-themed antique
shops, is home to an isolated, working-class community of New
Yorkers who say they're used to big storms and flooding.
Joe Connelly, 52, a trucker from the Bronx, was leaving the
City Island Marina after checking on his two motor boats. He
said he watched the water from the first storm-driven high tide
swamp a nearby dock.
"We were concerned that the whole dock was going to float
away and out to sea," he said. "It had about four feet to go
before that happened."