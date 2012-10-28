BOSTON Oct 28 Insurers say they are making the
usual preparations for a hurricane - activating claims teams,
staging adjusters near the locations most likely to be affected
and generally getting ready to pay for a potentially huge volume
of losses.
"We plan for weather events such as this, so we feel well
prepared with resources strategically positioned to quickly
assist customers who may be impacted," Travelers
spokesman Matthew Bordonaro said in an early Sunday e-mail.
Travelers is the third-largest insurer in New York for both
personal home and auto and commercial lines of insurance, and
the second-largest in Connecticut.
Bordonaro said the company had also activated continuity
plans for its own employees, so it can sustain operations
despite having staff clustered in New York and Hartford.
Had Sandy hit in 2011, it may have been more of a problem
for the insurance industry, which dealt with record-breaking
losses around the world last year, mostly from U.S. tornadoes
and Asia-Pacific earthquakes.
But in 2012, most insurers' disaster losses are down
substantially, leaving them with more capacity to absorb the
billions of dollars in costs some expect from Hurricane Sandy.
"In terms of losses, I certainly don't think it's going to
be the largest loss of the last 100 years," Tom Larsen, senior
vice president of Eqecat, said in an interview late Friday.
"It's not an end-of-days scenario."
Chubb Corp, another of the major insurers in the
Northeast, said early Sunday that it has been working for days
to move staff around so they are positioned to respond.
Weather is unlikely to interfere with claims processing, a
spokesman said, even though the company is headquartered in New
Jersey, Chubb has a major center in Arizona that can handle
claims as needed.
State Farm, the country's largest home and auto insurer and
the market leader in New York and New Jersey, said late Saturday
it had agents and catastrophe teams on standby waiting for
Sandy's arrival.
"We'll be ready to handle claims as soon as the storm hits,"
a spokeswoman said.
Allstate, which trails close behind State Farm in
the home and auto market, said it was placing its catastrophe
response teams in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia to
be able to respond more quickly after the storm.
A spokeswoman said the company is also urging its insured
customers to heed evacuation orders, having found in a study
earlier this year that more than one in four would ignore those
orders until the last possible moment.
For most private insurers, the biggest impact from Sandy is
likely to be wind damage to roofs and cars, as well as business
losses from prolonged power outages.
But the brunt of the storm's financial impact may end up
falling on the National Flood Insurance Program, which is
responsible for almost all flood coverage in the country.
A unit of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the NFIP
paid out $1.28 billion in losses last year from Irene, making it
the fourth-costliest flood event of the last generation.
