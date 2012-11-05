Gabon oil workers to persist with strike as some output resumes
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.
NEW YORK Nov 5 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said there had not been a fuel spill from their large Perth Amboy, New Jersey, oil terminal following Hurricane Sandy, and that an earlier Coast Guard statement about the recovery of an oily water mix referred to a clean-up effort at a facility up-river.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran has roughly a third of the enriched uranium it is allowed under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday after a process agreed with those powers made large amounts officially unrecoverable, excluding them from the total.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Key global stock markets fell on Friday as investors lowered bets that policies of U.S. President Donald Trump would benefit economic growth, and instead favored assets considered safer such as bonds and gold.