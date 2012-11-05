NEW YORK Nov 5 On the 19th floor of
Consolidated Edison's Manhattan headquarters, the veteran
lineman briefing a roomful of 100 out-of-town utility workers
had a lot of advice, from the practical to the profane.
"Be careful," he said, conscious that half of those in the
room -- most of whom had driven over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) to
aid in the biggest U.S. power recovery effort ever -- had never
set foot in New York City before. "We have all kinds of people
here."
He cautioned them to lock their vehicles or things would
disappear. He briefed them on storm damage and clean-up
strategy, and warned them of the heavy stench of diesel fumes
across lower Manhattan, which was still being power by hundreds
of generators after Hurricane Sandy delivered a knock-out blow
to the city's power network.
And for the younger, single men in their midst: "If you pick
up a woman, be sure it's a woman."
It was familiar patter for Glenn Nicholas and his co-workers
from New Orleans, who had been to New York before to train with
Con Edison. They had returned this week to "repay a debt," said
Nicholas, 54, an operations coordinator with Entergy Corp
who has worked on power lines for 34 years.
"When Katrina hit, we tried to handle it alone, and it was
too big," he said. "We reached out to Con Ed, and they saved our
butts." So when the New York utility company called last Monday
as the storm was hammering the region "we volunteered."
The New Orleans workers are among an estimated 64,000
linemen, transmission and distribution workers, network
technicians and tree trimmers from Canada and across the U.S.
helping the East Cost clean up after Sandy, part of an
unprecedented effort under the "mutual aid" systems that form
critical links in the industry's emergency-response planning.
By Sunday, the storm had left at least 113 dead in North
America, nearly 2 million still without power and as much as $50
billion in losses. It may be another week or longer before power
is fully restored, despite the thousands of crews that have
descended on the region from as far away as California.
In terms of the number of workers and distances traveled,
the past week's mobilization effort is without equal, said Brian
Wolff, a senior vice president of the Edison Electric Institute
(EEI), an industry trade group that set up the first major
mutual aid group in 1964 and still coordinates nationally.
'PAY IT FORWARD'
While many such groups emerged in the 1960s as the rapidly
growing U.S. energy system showed the need for more coordinated,
collective efforts to address emergencies, the need to borrow
personnel in times of crises has intensified since the 1990s, as
deregulation put utilities under more pressure to tame costs.
Maintaining a larger, redundant workforce as back-up for
crises became untenable. Yet increasingly frequent extreme
weather events have made the need for emergency action more
common.
There are now nine major regional mutual-aid groups (RMAGs)
for the electric industry across the country, all of which are
involved in assisting with the Sandy clean-up, the EEI says.
The groups convene by phone when one or more members seek
aid, with "requesting" utilities putting forth their estimated
needs and others in the group offering resources.
"This is one of the things where you like to pay
it forward," said Don Matthews, the former director of mutual
aid Houston-based CenterPoint Energy. "Eventually, you
are going to need the help. You don't know when or where, but
when you do, you always have (it)."
When Con Edison put out the call a week ago, they knew
Entergy had employees trained to handle below-surface work,
critical for helping clean up the 14-foot (4.3-meter) storm
surge that pushed corrosive salt water across a swathe of
southern Manhattan, damaging electrical systems.
By 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas and nine others were driving
to New York with five trucks; in total almost 900 Entergy
workers have filed into the region. Even though they arrived on
Friday, just as power returned to the most populous city in the
nation, they may remain in town for weeks helping repair damage.
AVOIDING REGULATORY IRE
The requesting utilities bear the cost of bringing in
emergency crews -- which can quickly run into the many millions
of dollars a day with labor, travel expenses, lodging, meals --
and have to weigh their requests carefully.
Any surplus support can typically be quickly redeployed to
other areas in need. In a few rare instances, utilities have
recalled crews from stricken areas to tend to repairs at home.
But those companies that do not move quickly enough to get
the lights back on after a disaster risk a fierce rebuke from
customers and financial penalties from state overseers.
Connecticut Light & Power's president resigned and
its regulator may deny an increase in rates after last year's
unprecedented double-blow of Tropical Storm Irene and a surprise
Halloween nor'easter, which caused $300 million in damage.
A subsequent study commissioned by CL&P faulted it for,
among other things, being slow to request mutual aid.
This week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned utilities
that he would seek to revoke the operating permits or fire the
management of any utility that had failed "to keep (its) part of
the bargain" through a lack of preparation or response.
"Mutual assistance is like any outsourcing of a business'
critical core functions," said energy consultant Steve Mitnick,
president of Build Energy America, in Washington, DC, a group
that lobbies for power infrastructure investment.
"There's a real tradeoff," he said. "Mutual assistance has
kept electric bills low. On the other hand, full-time utility
employees on-premises enables immediate response by a workforce
intimately familiar with the local infrastructure."
NOT FOR THE MONEY
The utility workers earn their usual wages, and the pay
quickly adds up with 16 hour days and 7-day work weeks. It is
not unusual to earn an extra $10,000 after a few weeks on a
site.
But many say that is not the primary reason they take the
work, especially because conditions after a storm could be some
of the worst. It is not unusual to have freezing cold or
sweltering heat or to sleep in "tent cities" if hotel rooms are
not available. By Saturday, with New York area hotels packed
with workers and regional refugees, Nicholas and his team were
sleeping on army cots in a nearby boat.
"No problem, just part of the job," he says.
It is also dangerous, which is one reason why host companies
provide safety and security orientations to visiting crews
before they get to work. Many trucks carry valuable equipment
and costly copper wiring, often in dark areas, a lure for
thieves, while poisonous snakes or alligators pose hazards
elsewhere.
David Geran, an Entergy Corp operations coordinator from
Little Rock, Arkansas, knows the risks of his profession go far
beyond the truck.
In a wooded part of Sicklerville, New Jersey, about 40 miles
inland from the state's devastated shore, his six-man crew
tackled the relatively simple job of re-hanging fallen wires
that had blacked out four houses, a task that still took hours.
Geran, 58, talked about his experience as a young lineman,
when his face was badly burned after a moment's inattention on a
utility pole. His father-in-law, a lineman, lost a forearm - but
went back to work with a prosthetic hook in its place.
"We are a village that will do whatever it takes to get your
lights on - because they're going to be coming to help us one
day, and they have," he said. His team, working on behalf of
Atlantic City Electric, had briefly paused their work to make
way for six tree-trimmers -- from Florida.
FROM BIG EASY TO BIG APPLE
When the linemen take off across the country, rushing into a
disaster area that many residents would rather leave, they do
not know whether it will be for a few days or weeks.
Some workers celebrated Halloween this week with emailed
pictures of kids from home. They wondered how they would be able
to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday. After surveying
the damage, a few also wondered if they would be home for
Thanksgiving.
Geran said he knew he knew the devastation was bad when the
logistics coordinators offered laundry services, which kick in
for jobs lasting more than five days.
Nicholas was looking forward to getting to work. Unlike New
Orleans after 2005's Katrina -- a city that was wet and filthy
but also largely empty except for law enforcement, rescue
workers and repair crews -- New York remains full of residents
who have been stuck in darkened apartments, anxious to get out
again.
"The best feeling for any linemen is getting the lights back
on," he said, adding: "I love New York. It's kind of like New
Orleans, just way bigger."