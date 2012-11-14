NEW YORK Nov 13 Michael Hervey, the embattled
chief executive officer of the Long Island Power Authority, has
resigned, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Chairman
Howard Steinberg.
Hervey's resignation comes on the same day that New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo launched an investigation by a special
commission into the state's utilities and their response to
Superstorm Sandy.
More than two weeks after the storm struck the region, about
45,000 LIPA customers still have no electricity.
