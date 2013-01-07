Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 7 A New York state commission on Monday recommended privatizing the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), which was slow to restore power to customers on Long Island following Superstorm Sandy in October.
LIPA, a state-owned entity with just 100 employees, provides power on Long Island through a services agreement with UK power company National Grid Plc.
The Moreland Commission, set up by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, found that LIPA had a "dysfunctional management structure" that led to an operational and communications disconnect between LIPA and National Grid and an inadequate response to Sandy.
The storm left more than 90 percent of the 1.1 million LIPA customers on Long Island without power, some for more than two weeks.
LIPA's services agreement with National Grid is due to expire at the end of 2013. At that time, a unit of New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is set to take over as the system's operator.
Cuomo set up the Moreland Commission to investigate why it took so long for some of the state's utilities, including LIPA and Consolidated Edison Inc, to restore power after Sandy, and to make recommendations to improve the state's power sector.
The commission recommended a complete overhaul of LIPA and the system by which power is delivered on Long Island.
It recommended that a private utility buy LIPA. Alternatives, it said, include LIPA assuming management of its own operating system, or another public power authority like the state-owned New York Power Authority (NYPA) taking over responsibility for LIPA.
NYPA is a state-owned generating company that operates about 1,400 miles of transmission lines in the state.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.