XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
Nov 1 Disaster modeling company Eqecat now estimates that Hurricane Sandy caused up to $20 billion in insured losses and $50 billion in economic losses, the company said on Thursday.
The insured loss estimate is double what Eqecat forecast previously. The firm said subway and electrical outages will produce much more substantial losses than had been expected.
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)