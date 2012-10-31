NEW YORK Oct 31 The New York City Marathon, one of the premier distance running events in the country, should go ahead as planned on Sunday, but race organizers are awaiting final go-ahead authorization from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the head of the race's organizing group said.

Mary Wittenburg, president and chief executive of the New York Road Runners, said on Wednesday the decision whether to hold the race was "entirely" in the mayor's hands.

The race draws tens of thousands of participants, including some of the world's elite distance athletes. In 2011, more than 47,000 runners finished the race, according to the event's website. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank)