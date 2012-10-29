* Conference call was held late on Sunday
* Decision to close was like "herding cats"-executive
By Rick Rothacker
Oct 29 Wall Street traders are preparing for the
possibility of another day of closed financial markets on
Tuesday after Hurricane Sandy, the monster storm menacing the
Northeast, led to the first weather-related shutdown of U.S.
stock markets in 27 years.
Market participants and regulators decided late on Sunday to
shut the market, reversing an earlier plan to keep electronic
trading going on Monday and leaving some complaining about the
late decision.
Bond markets, which are closing at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on
Monday, will not reopen on Tuesday, a trade group said.
"It doesn't make sense to put people in harm's way or to
only have half a market," said Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at ConvergEx Group in New York. "If just the
electronic market was open, that wouldn't provide enough
interest, with everything else still closed."
The decision to close stock and options markets came after
regulators, exchanges, and dealers discussed the unknowns that
would have been tested if the markets opened on Monday, three
sources familiar with the situation said.
After a mass transit shutdown in New York, Wall Street had
still prepared to open for business with limited staffing by
booking hotel rooms for key employees and leaning on offices in
other cities.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a
Wall Street trade group, held a conference call around 11 p.m.
on Sunday to debate whether to close, said a brokerage executive
who requested anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to
the media.
"It was like trying to corral cats," the executive said.
"There were a lot of questions because so many things could be
affected by this."
About 50 million people from the Mid-Atlantic to Canada were
in the path of the nearly 1,000-mile-wide (1,600-km-wide) storm,
which forecasters said could be the largest to hit the mainland
in U.S. history. It was expected to topple trees, damage
buildings, cause power outages and trigger heavy flooding.
In a statement released on Sunday, NYSE Euronext
said it was considering closing Tuesday, and traders interviewed
said they thought it was a likely bet.
"I think tomorrow is supposed to be the worse day," said
Kenneth Polcari, a long-time floor trader at the NYSE. "This
afternoon into tonight, how are people supposed to get into
work?"
Flooding is already hitting parts of Lower Manhattan and
parts of New Jersey even before the storm makes landfall.
Equity futures continued to trade through Monday morning,
closing at 9:15 a.m. EDT. CME Group Inc said it was
closing its interest-rate futures trading as of noon EDT.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday the
Category 1 storm had strengthened as it turned toward the coast
and was moving at 20 miles (32 kilometers) per hour. It was
expected to bring a "life-threatening storm surge," coastal
hurricane winds and heavy snow in the Appalachian Mountains, the
NHC said.
"The bigger banks and financial institutions were all
willing to put in some sort of staffing to say open," said Peter
Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New
Jersey. "The closer it got to midnight the less sense it made to
do it, because people were willing to do less and less.
"Then we got a message that our building in Jersey City, the
front doors are going to be sandbagged, so that effectively
ended that."