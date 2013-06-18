By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK, June 18 New York City unveiled the
first of 25 free solar charging stations for mobile phones on
Tuesday, installed in response to Superstorm Sandy, which wiped
out power and forced residents to walk miles to charge their
phones.
The Street Charge stations are New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg's latest answer to flaws in infrastructure and
operations exposed by the historic storm that ripped into the
East Coast in October 2012 and left about 900,000 New York City
dwellers and millions of others in the region without power.
Located throughout the city's five boroughs, the charging
stations are part of a public-private partnership with AT&T
, according to a news release. Powered by solar panels,
they will work day or night, in sun or shade, the statement
said.
Six ports in each station will allow the public to charge
phones, tablets and other devices even if the city's power is
out, the statement said.
In the first days after the storm, some of the city's
residents walked miles to line up and charge their electronic
devices. The city then set up mobile charging stations and
generators in the blacked-out areas of New York, which inspired
the idea of creating solar-powered charging stations for
everyday use.
Street Charge units were put to work this week in Union
Square in Manhattan, Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn and on
Governor's Island, with more opening by the end of the summer,
the statement said.
AT&T is paying for the 25 stations, with the city bearing no
cost, Marissa Shorenstein, president of AT&T's New York office,
told Reuters.
Sandy brought a record 14-foot storm surge to lower
Manhattan and inflicted an estimated $19 billion in damages on
the city. The storm, which claimed more than 130 lives in the
United States and Canada, left more than 8 million homes and
businesses along the East Coast in the dark.