NEW YORK Nov 1 The impact of "superstorm" Sandy
might strain the liquidity of some municipalities facing
unbudgeted costs related to clean-up and repairs, Moody's
Investors Service said on Thursday.
The credit ratings agency said that although U.S. municipal
issuers' track record of recovery from natural disasters is
"extremely strong," there are risks.
Moody's will provide credit revisions on the affected
issuers and a market update on Nov. 12, the agency said later in
a separate statement.
"Our first priority is to examine issuers that suffered the
most damage, especially those with low liquidity that could face
challenges managing unanticipated expenses and those with debt
service payments due over the next month," Moody's said.
Up-front clean-up costs may exceed budgeted contingencies
while aid from higher levels of government could be delayed and
insurance reimbursement may arrive too late, it added.
Public transport systems could be particularly challenged
because of a combination of lost revenue while inoperable and
the additional costs of cleanup, Moody's said.
Some enterprises, such as hospitals, higher education
institutions and housing projects, are also affected by the
storm, the agency said.
Hospitals in affected areas are likely to see a decline in
patient volume this week and closures of outpatient clinics, the
report said. At the same time, there might be extra costs linked
to overtime and cleanup costs.
Sales and special tax revenue bonds, as well as revenue
bonds supported by the operation of healthcare, educational,
housing and other enterprise entities, may also be vulnerable to
appropriation risks and the cyclical nature of revenue streams.