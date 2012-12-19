Dec 19 Moody's Investors Service expects to take
few further negative credit ratings actions against local
government borrowers battling back from superstorm Sandy beyond
a handful announced this week, the Wall Street credit agency
said on Wednesday.
Moody's, which reviewed 150 municipal bond issuers in the
region hit six weeks ago by the storm, has cut its credit rating
for New Jersey's Borough of Seaside Heights, revised outlooks to
negative for four other issuers, and put five more on review for
possible ratings downgrades.
"We believe the U.S. public finance sector as a whole will
manage well through the storm's short- and long-term effects,
Moody's said in a commentary. "Other than the 10 negative
actions taken this week, we anticipate few ratings or outlooks
to change as a result of the storm."
In addition to the 10 negative actions, Moody's in its
review affirmed 10 existing ratings, including negative outlooks
on four.
Most rebuilding costs will be covered by insurance, federal
aid and other government resources, Moody's said.
But delays beyond a year or shortfalls in anticipated levels
of federal disaster-relief payouts might eventually pressure the
ratings of many local governments stung by Sandy, Moody's said.