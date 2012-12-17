NEW YORK Dec 17 Motiva Enterprises,
a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Saudi Aramco, on Monday said most of its New Jersey and New York
terminals are fully operational, weeks after they were flooded
by Hurricane Sandy.
Motiva's terminals in Newark, New Jersey and Brooklyn, New
York are back online, a company spokeswoman said. Another
terminal in Long Island, New York is expected to return to full
operation this week.
The terminal in Sewaren, New Jersey, where four tanks
sustained damage from Sandy, is yet to fully recover, the
company said.
Motiva has resumed operating marine and pipeline services at
the facility, along with the super-charged racks that pump fuel
onto trucks, but storage tanks are still out of service,
Kimberly Windon, a shell spokeswoman said.
Two of the damaged tanks at Sewaren leaked some 378,000
gallons of diesel into the nearby Arthur Kill waterway days
after the storm.