UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Nov 1 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority sees no need to borrow to pay for cleanup and repairs arising from superstorm Sandy, the chief financial officer of the largest U.S. transport agency said on Thursday.
"At this stage, I am not anticipating the need of external borrowing," CFO Robert Foran said in a conference call with reporters. "We fully expect the operating and capital costs will be fully reimbursed by FEMA and our insurance."
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders