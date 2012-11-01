Nov 1 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority sees no need to borrow to pay for cleanup and repairs arising from superstorm Sandy, the chief financial officer of the largest U.S. transport agency said on Thursday.

"At this stage, I am not anticipating the need of external borrowing," CFO Robert Foran said in a conference call with reporters. "We fully expect the operating and capital costs will be fully reimbursed by FEMA and our insurance."