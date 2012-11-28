(MTA corrects to say notes are proposed, not approved)
NEW YORK Nov 28 New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority said on Wednesday it proposes to sell
$4.8 billion of bond anticipation notes over the next two years
to cover damage caused by superstorm Sandy.
Under the plan, proposed on Wednesday by the authority's
board, the MTA will sell $2.9 billion of the notes in 2013 and
$1.9 billion in 2014, with the proceeds earmarked for repairing
damaged infrastructure.
The new debt will be repaid with reimbursements that the MTA
will get from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and from
insurance, officials said.
The MTA, the country's biggest mass transit system, runs New
York City's buses, subways, commuter railroads and some major
bridges and tunnels.
The MTA board said it plans to cut spending by about $25
million to help offset $29 million in increased borrowing costs
in 2013.
A leading issuer in America's municipal bond market, the MTA
has nearly $32 billion of outstanding debt.
The MTA's initial storm damage estimate is $5.02 billion,
and the agency said it expects it might have to cover $950
million of that on its own.
Moody's Investors Service rates the MTA's transportation
revenue bonds A2.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler and James
Dalgleish)