NEW YORK Oct 29 As Hurricane Sandy aimed
straight for them, promising to hammer the place they live with
lashing winds and extensive flooding, New Yorkers seemed to be
all about nonchalance on Monday morning - an attitude that
didn't last into the afternoon.
Throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, few store owners had even
bothered to board up their buildings. There was little taping of
windows or buying of sump pumps.
Many New Yorkers, who watched last year's Hurricane Irene
taper away without taking a big toll on the city, seemed unfazed
by predictions of major damage that even the most conservative
of meteorologists have been making.
At most, many bought flashlights, lugged home bags of
bottled water and stocked their shelves with food. Others took
pride in snubbing Sandy altogether.
"You want to know what I have in my fridge?" said Chris
Conway, a 41-year-old who lives in the Chelsea area of
Manhattan, not far from the Hudson River. "Four different kinds
of Tabasco and one jar of A-1 steak sauce."
Further south on Manhattan, though, the mood was more
serious.
Outside the Goldman Sachs headquarters building in
Manhattan's Battery Park City, part of a low-lying area of the
island evacuated on Sunday night, workers were blocking the
entrance with sandbags piled up five feet (1.50 metres) high. A
few employees, wearing Friday casual-style clothes, were coming
and going through the revolving door. There were no residents to
be seen.
Outside the evacuation zone, the mood was de rigueur. For
many working parents, facing school closures and an absence of
many nannies because all subways and buses have stopped running,
it felt like a holiday as they watched their kids get dirty in
the playground.
From the once Bohemian enclave of Greenwich Village, all the
way north to the Upper West Side of Manhattan, people were
walking their dogs and chatting on their cell phones. Many could
be found sipping espressos in the cafes abundant in the city.
DOGS SILENCED
In Brooklyn, the streets were atypically quiet. The normally
noisy, braggadocio borough fell silent. Even the dogs had
stopped barking. Gusts of wind trashed the leaves and cans
skittered down the street.
All morning, Brooklyn felt bipolar. Down near the seashore,
in neighborhoods like Red Hook, the streets were flooding.
Grocery store shelves had been picked clean. The canyon-like
streets were empty since the neighborhood had been evacuated the
night before.
But up the slope, in neighborhoods like Boerum Hill, there
was little sign of worry. The bars and restaurants were
bustling. Bicyclists pedaled across the empty avenues. People in
workout gear were huffing and puffing down the sidewalks for
their daily jogs.
"We always run 4.5 miles (7.2 km), no matter what," said one
runner who had just finished a workout with his two roommates.
"There were a lot of us out here today."
At Building on Bond, a hipster haven in the area, the only
difference from a regular, non-Sandy day was a limited menu.
Employees had taken car services to work. A barista put out a
tip can with the label: "Hurricane Relief Fund."
"We don't close," said Grace Hahn, owner of the deli Apple
Gourmet. The only thing Hahn was close to running out of was
Kombucha, the health drink with fermented mushrooms that has
become the elixir to many of Brooklyn's yogis and vegans.
Around noon, the wind started to pick up. At the Bedouin
Tent restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, they had used cardboard to
cover the windows. By 1 p.m., the wind was getting so strong
that people who live on the top floors of brownstones could hear
tree branches knocking at their windows.
At about 2 p.m., Hanson Place, the apartment building across
the street from the new Barclays Center sports and entertainment
complex, the windows started to shake. "I'm actually scared,"
said a resident of the 23rd floor.
So were a lot of other people. By mid-afternoon, people were
starting to get it. Sandy was no joke. Like the storm itself,
the mood was shifting.