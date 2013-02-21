NEW YORK Feb 21 New York State has told its
financial watchdog to investigate three insurance companies for
dragging their heels when it comes to processing claims for
damage caused by Superstorm Sandy that slammed the region last
October.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement
that consumer complaints against Narragansett Bay Insurance
Company, Tower Insurance Company and Kingstone Insurance Company
received by the state's Department of Financial Services have
been "much higher than average."
"We have been working with the insurance industry to
streamline the rules and thank the companies who have
responded," Cuomo said in the statement. "But we won't tolerate
insurers not doing what homeowners paid them to do."
The insurance companies are being investigated for not
sending adjusters or processing claims quickly enough, and not
making their representatives available to homeowners, the
statement said.
The storm caused around $40 billion of damage in New York
State. Loss of property tax revenues, emergency funds, and hefty
repair bills have put an additional strain on the stretched
municipal finances throughout the state, despite aid from the
federal government.
The statement said that policyholders of Narragansett Bay,
which is backed by billionaire financier George Soros,
complained they could not reach adjusters or that adjusters did
not arrive for scheduled appointments.
Complaints against Tower Insurance, whose parent company is
Nasdaq listed Tower Group Inc, suggested the company
regularly failed to send adjusters to inspect damage, denied
claims over the telephone without an adjuster visit, and delayed
other claims without justification.
The statement said complaints against Kingstone centered on
the company's failure to send adjusters, and failing to conduct
comprehensive inspections. The company also denied wind damage
claims, disputed settlement amounts, and delayed settlement,
according to complaints.
None of the three insurance companies could be immediately
reached for comment.