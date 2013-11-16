By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 15 New York City's Bloomberg
administration intends to launch a database within two weeks to
better track the billions of dollars of federal relief for
Superstorm Sandy victims, even as city legislators hope to craft
a system of their own.
The competing plans come amid widespread concerns that many
of the funds appropriated so far have evaded oversight,
potentially leading to fraud and abuse.
At issue is the depth of information that should be provided
about particular contracts and recipients. Spending on relief
for victims of the October 2012 storm is expected to accelerate
in the next year after a slow start in the first year after the
disaster.
City council members have introduced legislation that would
create a highly detailed database, but Mayor Michael Bloomberg's
office says that proposal could violate Sandy victims' privacy
by putting their personal information online.
"The bill could be construed to require these individual New
Yorkers to have their personal information posted to an online
public database for all to see simply because they received
disaster recovery assistance from our program," said Thaddeus
Hackworth, general council of NYC Mayor's Office of Housing
Recovery Operations.
The administration has also said the legislation, as
drafted, would burden businesses and contractors doing recovery
work.
The legislation would require contractors - and then the
city - to report how many jobs their projects created, what
types of jobs they are, and whether they employed local workers.
That is similar to data the city already collects for some other
kinds of contracts.
Lawmakers and advocates for low-income New Yorkers said at
the hearing that such data should be required in order to know
whether the city's neediest Sandy victims are actually being
helped.
Some workers have also been underpaid or not paid at all. A
survey of organizations serving day laborers found that 80
percent experienced unpaid wages while doing Sandy cleanup and
recovery work, according to an Oct. 30 report by researchers at
Baruch College.
The potential for money to disappear after a major disaster
is huge.
In March, almost eight years after Hurricane Katrina hit the
U.S. Gulf Coast in 2005, the U.S. Department of Housing and
Urban Development's inspector general found that nearly $700
million of federal relief funds had been given out to more than
24,000 homeowners who did not elevate their homes, as required,
or who failed to comply with other elements of the grants.
New York State and New Jersey, which was also walloped by
Sandy, for months have had some Sandy spending information in
online public databases. New York City Comptroller John Liu has
put some Sandy contract information in an online database that
tracks all city spending, but there is no dedicated landing page
for Sandy projects.
Incoming New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer has
proposed a Sandy audit bureau, which City Council members hope
could work in tandem with their proposed database.
After his testimony, Hackworth said he was unable to answer
many questions about the city's expected website to track Sandy
spending.
"Are you kidding me?" responded Councilman Domenic Recchia.
"We didn't come here today to hear, 'I can't answer that.'"
Three dozen city council members have signed onto the bill,
more than enough to pass and survive any possible mayoral veto.
The administration's planned database will mirror one it
created to track federal stimulus funding under the American
Reinvestment and Recovery Act, passed by Congress to help cities
and states rebound from the recession, Hackworth said.
"We fully support giving New Yorkers more information about
how and where Sandy recovery dollars are being spent," said
Bloomberg spokesman Jake Goldman in a statement to Reuters.