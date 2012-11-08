NEW YORK Nov 8 New York City temporarily lifted
green low-sulfur requirements for heating oil in a bid to
increase the fuel supply after Hurricane Sandy caused massive
disruptions to the city's transport system.
A day after a storm system blew snow into the city, New York
Mayor Michael Bloomberg waived the requirement that buildings
and homes in the city utilize heating oil with a sulfur with
less than 0.15 parts per million.
In addition, the city streamlined permitting for emergency
boiler repairs and replacements. The waivers are in effect
through Dec. 7.
"These new temporary guidelines will help accelerate the
supply of heating oil and expedite boiler repairs in homes and
businesses impacted by the storm," said Mayor Bloomberg.
Hurrucane Sandy shuttered refinerines, pipelines, and
terminals last week, damaging some infrastructure with flooding
and high winds. Fuel shortages emerged shortly after. Motorists
in New York and New Jersey near the metropolitan area had to
hunt for stocked gasoline stations with power, often lining up
for hours to buy fuel.
The disruptions in heating oil and gasoline supplies were
exacerbated by low regional inventories leading into the storm.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also temporarily
waived clean gasoline requirements in across the eastern
seaboard as part of wider efforts by government officials to
increase fuel supplies to the region.